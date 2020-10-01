South Dakota prison officials, with the state health department, conducted a third “mass testing event” at the Women’s Prison in Pierre this week, checking 87 women in Unit E for the COVID-19 virus, according to Michael Winder.
He is the spokesman for the state Department of Corrections as its main office in Pierre. He said in a news release Thursday that 29 of the inmates tested positive for COVID-19 and the other 58 in the unit tested negative.
Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt and Women's Prison Warden Darren Berg have not been available for comment about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and testing.
The Women's Prison has 13.5% of the state Department of Corrections' total population of 3,381 in the system statewide, according to an Aug. 31 tally by the DOC. The percentage likely has shrunk since then because the Women's Prison apparently has reduced its population more than the facilities that house men.
But nearly all of the 223 inmates in the state corrections system who have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March - all but seven - have been at the Women's Prison's several facilities in Pierre.
The prison did its first mass testing in mid-September and the second one last week.
In total since the first case was detected March 23, 216 women in the Women’s Prison facilities in Pierre have tested positive for the coronavirus and 117 of them have recovered; meanwhile 253 who were tested came up negative.
So as of Oct. 1, according to Winder’s figures, 99 inmates in the several separated units of the state Women’s Prison in Pierre have the coronavirus: 66 in the prison itself; 32 in Unit E; and 1 in the Community Work Center.
There have been seven men in the state prison system in facilities in Sioux Falls, Springfield, Rapid City and Yankton who tested positive for COVID-19; all have recovered, according to figures from Winder.
No inmate, man or woman, of the state prison system has died of the coronavirus, according to Winder's report.
The Women's Prison's several parts, including the main, most secure prison area inside the Solem Public Safety Center that also houses the Pierre Police Department and the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, are in the southeast end of town, between Riverside Cemetery and state Highway 34/Wells Avenue as it’s about to leave town.
Winder lays out the layout: “The Women’s Prison consists of housing units or cell blocks A, B, C and D (inside the Solem building.). Unit E is a separate building located behind the Women’s Prison. The Pierre Community Work Center is located east of the main prison and the National Guard Armory.”
Winder also revealed how much the Women's Prison’s population has shrunk since corrections officials worked to lower it the past six months to better cope with the pandemic, including creating more space for social distancing and quarantining when needed.
He said Thursday there now are 402 inmates housed in the multiple housing units for women in Pierre.
That’s down 29% from the 566 there March 1 and down 12% just since Aug. 31 when there were 458, according to prison records online.
Winder said the “majority of positive cases have experienced only mild symptoms. One inmate was hospitalized and has since recovered.”
Winder highlighted the fact that only one woman remains positive with COVID-19 in the Community Work Center where 105 women tested positive as of Sept. 17 in the first mass testing round.
It was from the Community Center that nine inmates walked out of a not-highly secure door on March 23 hours after they heard a fellow inmate had the coronavirus. Their family members said they were frightened by the crowded conditions in the prison making them susceptible to getting COVID-19.
Within a few days, seven were back in custody. The ninth finally was arrested in August in Sioux Falls.
Warden Wanda Markland resigned abruptly March 24, according to Winder. Assistant warden Darren Berg soon was named new warden.
Since then, 30 prison employees have tested positive for the coronavirus and all but three who worked in the Community Work Center have recovered, according to figures released Thursday by Winder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.