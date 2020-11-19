This week, officials at the state Department of Corrections, based in Pierre, announced a fourth inmate had died since Oct. 30. And after a review of separate DOC reports, it seems three of them died of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the DOC administrative office in Pierre announced that Earl Brown, 70, an inmate at the Jameson Annex of the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls, died of natural causes on Nov. 16. Brown was serving a sentence of nine years and nine months for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 16 in Sanborn County.
Brown is the fourth inmate who has died in the state's prison system just since Oct. 30; that's much higher than average. He's the eighth inmate to die in 2020 so far.
Over the past 30 years, the number of inmates who die in one of the system's facilities has averaged about 6.2 per year, according to a Capital Journal analysis of DOC figures. The great majority of deaths are attributed to natural causes, which can include illness and old age; but suicides, homicides, accidents and executions also are included.
This week, the DOC announced a third inmate from the Mike Durfee prison in Springfield died of COVID-19. Other than Brown, the three male inmates reported to have died since Oct. 30 were incarcerated in Mike Durfee prison, which the DOC separately has reported the past two weeks has seen three inmates die of COVID-19.
The DOC will not reveal whether any particular inmate died of COVID-19, DOC spokesman Michael Winder has said. But Winder announces any inmate's death as a matter of course on the day or day after the death. He separately in COVID-19 report each weekday has included the fact that three inmates of Mike Durfee prison have died of COVID-19.
Comparing that general report with the death notices Winder sends out, it seems likely these men died of COVID-19.
According Winder, within 10 days three inmates at the Mike Durfee prison on Springfield died in the Yankton hospital "from natural causes:" On Oct. 30, Curtis Schnellbach, 60; on Nov. 4, Mark Johnson, 62; on Sunday, Nov. 8, John Rose, 73.
Winder said "natural causes" can include illness.
He said he cannot reveal the cause of death of any particular inmate by name because of federal laws about medical privacy rights.
But he also has been regularly reporting the growing COVID-19 presence in the prison facilities across the state, including at the Women's Prison in Pierre.
On Nov. 9, he reported the first inmate death from COVID-19; this week he reported two more in the general "DOC COVID-19 Facility Updates" he posts each week day.
On Monday, Nov. 16, he announced a second such death; by Wednesday a third.
According to the DOC facility update, no COVID-19 death is reported until a "certified death record has been filed with COVID-19 as a cause or contributing factor. By law, a death record must be filed within five days of the date of death."
The past two months or so, the DOC began mass testing across the prison system.
As of Thursday, 804 inmates at Mike Durfee prison had tested positive for COVID-19, including several in the past two or three days, according to DOC's figures; 537 inmates tested negative. Which means 60% of the 1,341 inmates at Mike Durfee prison tested for COVID-19 so far have tested positive, according to the DOC report released on Thursday, Nov. 19. Of the positive cases, 775 have recovered, leaving 26 inmates still with COVID-19, not counting the three who died of it.
There is only one active COVID-19 case at the Women's Prison in Pierre as of Thursday; six at the state pen in Sioux Falls plus eight in its Jameson Annex where Brown was; one in the Community Work Center in Sioux Falls; and 169 active cases in the Community Work Center in Rapid City.
No prison employees have died of COVID-19; but 21 employees remain with active cases, including two at the Women's Prison.
Schnellbach was serving three 15-year sentences for sexual contact with a child under 16 years of age. Johnson was serving two consecutive five-year sentences out of Mitchell for possession of child pornography. Rose was serving an 80-year sentence with 30 years suspended out of Huron for rape of a child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.