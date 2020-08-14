The 2020 South Dakota State 4-H Finals Rodeo began Friday, Aug. 14. The fun and competition runs through Sunday, August 16.
The many — and various — activities and events are at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.
Friday consisted of an ambassador luncheon at noon, followed by contestant registrations and a mandatory meeting, with the first rodeo performance having started at 5 p.m. Three rodeo arenas are being used simultaneously.
The Second Rodeo Performance begins Saturday at 9 a.m. Later in the day, the Third Rodeo Performance begins at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, after Cowboy Church and the scholarship awards, the Fourth Rodeo Performance begins. The S.D. State 4-H Finals Rodeo concludes with an award ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.