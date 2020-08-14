The 2020 South Dakota State 4-H Finals Rodeo began Friday, Aug. 14. The fun and competition runs through Sunday, August 16.

The many — and various — activities and events are at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.

Friday consisted of an ambassador luncheon at noon, followed by contestant registrations and a mandatory meeting, with the first rodeo performance having started at 5 p.m. Three rodeo arenas are being used simultaneously.

The Second Rodeo Performance begins Saturday at 9 a.m. Later in the day, the Third Rodeo Performance begins at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, after Cowboy Church and the scholarship awards, the Fourth Rodeo Performance begins. The S.D. State 4-H Finals Rodeo concludes with an award ceremony.

