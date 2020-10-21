Tuesday, approximately 400 people attended a free-will donation soup luncheon in celebration of the life of Hughes County Chief Deputy Sheriff Lee Weber. Weber passed away July 3.
The event took place at the River Cities Public Transit building at 1600 E. Dakota Avenue in Pierre. Volunteers — at one point the count was 19 — served the options of cheesy chili or chicken noodle soup as carry-out to people driving through the building or as a dine-in sack lunch to people eating and visiting upstairs. The volunteers were steadily busy from the 11 a.m. opening through to the 1:30 p.m. closing.
Attendee estimates were made by Shawna Sengelmann, operations supervisor for the transit system.
Not only did law enforcement personnel perform traffic control, but also joined in on the luncheon. Vehicles were parked over a block away. Other vehicles formed almost a steady line, entering the huge garage-type part of the building from the north, picking up their sacked lunches, and exiting through the bus doors to the south.
“A substantial amount was raised for the Lee Weber family — his wife and six children,” said Jess Marlow, communications director for RCPT. “This man was all about service: to his country with two military deployments, to his community as deputy sheriff, and to his family which includes four adopted children. This guy is the real deal.”
