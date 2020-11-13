Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that causes COVID-19.

8 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

349 (+ 23 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

55 (+ 1 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

10,508,864Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

242,216Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

62,327 (+ 3,631 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

18,627 (+ 1,166 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

568 (+ 1 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

556 (+ 13 from Wednesday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

