According to the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association, after five days of the State Rodeo Finals in Fort Pierre ending Saturday night, June 20, these 41 cowgirls and cowboys qualified for the National Finals Rodeo next month by finishing in the top four in one of more of the 13 events this week top four finishers in the 13 events qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo.
The awards will be formally presented at a breakfast Sunday morning in the Casey Tibbs Center in Fort Pierre.
Josi Stevens of Pierre qualified in three events, apparently the only one in the State Rodeo Finals to do that in 2020. Nine others qualified in two events.
The National Finals July 17-23 in Guthrie, Oklahoma, includes high school cowboys and cowgirls from 43 states, five Canadian provinces and Mexico and Australia. It was moved from its earlier site in Lincoln, Nebraska, because of concerns bout that venue fitting the restrictions needed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reined Cow Horse event: Dawson Phillips, 12th grade cowboy, Winner, 88 points; Josi Stevens, 12th grade cowgirl, Pierre, 76 points; Sage Bach, 11th grade cowboy, Florence, 75.50 points; Dawson Kautzman, 9th grade cowboy, Capitol, Montana, 66.50 points. (Capitol is just across the Little Missouri River a mile from the South Dakota border.)
Breakaway Roping: Josi Stevens, Pierre, 73 points; Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 71 points; Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche, 61 points; Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence, 49 points.
Pole Bending: Josi Stevens, Pierre, 76 points; Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 75 points; Bridget Romey, Hot Springs, 74 points; Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 58 points.
Girls Cutting: Landry Haugen, 9th grade, Sturgis, 83 points; Jenna Fulton, 11th grade, St. Lawrence, 77 points; Sawyer Gilbert, 12th grade, Buffalo, 66.50 points; Chloe Crago, 9th grade Belle Fourche, 61 points.
Boys Cutting: Bodie Mattson, 12th grade, Sturgis, 85.50 points; Caden Stoddard, 9th grade, Kadoka, 78.50 points; Trey Fuller, 9th grade, Faith, 73.50 points; Hugh Groves, 12th grade, Faith, 73.50 points.
Barrel Racing: Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 69 points; Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 68 points; Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 63.50 points; Bridget Romey, Hot Springs, 61 points.
Bull Riding: Dylan Bradford, Selby, 78 points; Thayne Elshere, Hereford; 68 points; Jack Rodenbaugh, Box Elder, 65.50 points; Riley Shippy, Colome, 51 points.
Saddle Bronc: Clint Donaldson, Sturgis, 84 points; Talon Elshere, Hereford, 68.50 points; Teigan Clark, Meadow, 64.50 points; Malcolm Heathershaw, Quinn, 63 points.
Bareback Riding: Cooper Filipek, 11th grade, Rapid City, 88.50 points; Chase Yellowhawk, 9th grade, Blunt, 84 points; Colton Shelley, 11th grade, Nisland, 78 points; Iver Paul, 12th grade Faith, 70 points.
Steer Wrestling: Tegun Spring, 11th grade, Enning, 74 points; Logan Lemmel, 11th grade, 72 points; Talon Elshere, 11th grade, Hereford, 68 points; Wyatt Tibbitts, 12th grade, Hot Springs, 68 points.
Goat Tying: Shantell Brewer, Dupree; 79 points. Michaela McCormick, Salem, 64 points; Layne Stevens, Pierre, 63.50 points; Acelyn Brink, Newell, 61 points.
Team Roping: Rio Nutter, Rapid City, 70 points, and Bodie Mattson, Sturgis; 70 points; Denton Good, Long Valley, 64 points and Linkyn Petersek, Colome, 64 points; Justin Tekrony, Clear Lake, 59 points and Jace Tekrony, Clear Lake, 59 points; Tegan Fite, Hermosa, 59 points and Chance Derner, New Underwood, 59 points.
Tie-Down: Linkyn Petersek, Colome, 83 points; Ty Moser, Wolsey, 80 points; Sully Paxton, Onida, 60 points; Rafe Wientjes, Onida, 51 points;
