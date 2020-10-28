Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

6 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

162 (- 25 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

25 (- 3 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

8,752,794Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

225,985Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

42,000 (+ 2,259 from Monday)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

11,933 (+ 872 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

384 (+ 9 from Monday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

412 (+ 35 from Monday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments