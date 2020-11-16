Massive Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

8 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

358 (+ 9 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

58 (+ 3 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

10,984,398

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

245,470

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

66,278 (+ 3,951 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

18,139 (- 488 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

644 (+ 76 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

560 (+ 4 from Friday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

