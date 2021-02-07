The South Dakota Attorney General’s office on Friday released ballot explanations for the November 2022 general election.
The initiated measure is entitled “An initiated measure expanding Medicaid eligibility.”
Explanation: Medicaid is a program, funded by the state and the federal government, to provide medical coverage for low-income people who are in certain designated categories. This measure expands Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota. It requires the state to provide Medicaid benefits to any person over age 18 and under 65 whose income is at or below 133% of the federal poverty level and who meets other eligibility requirements in federal law. For people who qualify under this measure, the state may not impose burdens or restrictions that are greater than those imposed on any other group eligible for medical assistance. The state must obtain federal approval of the Medicaid expansion coverage set forth in this measure. Additionally, the South Dakota Department of Social Services must pass rules to implement this measure.
Fiscal note: "Based on eligibility requirements and income methodology set in federal law as of September 2020, the proposed expansion of Medicaid benefits could result in an additional 42,500 eligible individuals. The total annual estimated cost of Medicaid expansion is $301,800,000, with the state's share of that cost being up to $20.8 million."
Sponsor: Rick Weiland, 605-274-8706, rick@dakotans4health.com.
The initiated amendment is entitled “An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution expanding Medicaid eligibility.” It has the same explanation as the initiated measure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.