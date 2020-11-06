Public Works Director Rick Hahn briefed Fort Pierre City Council members this week regarding the construction of the new traffic bridge to span the Missouri River between Fort Pierre and Pierre. The project cost total exceeds $45 million.
Access roads for equipment and laborers will be built first. Bringing in of equipment and materials will overlap most of the preparation time. Construction will begin from the Fort Pierre side, with the bridge itself being built approximately 10 feet upriver from the current traffic bridge. Building the abutments will begin late next spring or early summer. If all follows the timetable, the bridge will be ready for traffic by the end of 2022. During construction, an estimated 48 barges will be used. Hahn will be part of weekly progress reports, including the eventual demolition of the current bridge.
“That’s going to be quite the sight - 48 barges,” said Mayor Gloria Hanson.
The towns of Pierre and Fort Pierre will split the specific bridge enhancements through a 50/50 cost share. These shared enhancements include decorative roadway lighting, belvederes, bridge pier floodlights, belvedere accent lights, and abutment plaza lights.
In 2018, a total estimated cost of $360,000 was to be split by the two cities. The cost share was controversial in Fort Pierre, because of the difference in the size of the two cities. Approval of the final set of shared enhancements passed on the Fort Pierre side with a 3-3 tie vote on the city council, which was broken by Hanson. In addition to those bridge elements, both cities are also planning for park/plaza improvements, to be constructed on their respective sides of the bridge near the abutments.
Included in the plans is a belvedere - a bump-out along the walk path running along the ends of the bridge where people can stand or sit and look out over the river. Costs would vary according to how many and how large the belvederes are on each cities’ side of the bridge.
Architectural lighting, different from lighting the way for traffic or for pedestrians and cyclists, is meant to illuminate the bridge itself. Each city will decide for itself what kind of plaza, if any, to build at the bridge abutments, and each city would pay for the plaza on its own side of the river.
In other council business, the renovation costs of the Verendre Museum Project, through Quality Construction, has been diminished by more than $12,000. The savings come from the wooden floor not having to be completely replaced.
Also, ‘vacant and dangerous’ buildings are being zeroed in on by the city. For such structures, either adequate renovation or complete razing must be done. Older buildings in such disrepair could fall away from any ‘grandfather clauses’ that might help them being saved.
