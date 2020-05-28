South Dakota officials fear COVID-19 may still kill hundreds or even thousands of residents, so they are hoping to mitigate the disease as much as possible.
This week’s shipment of 50,000 surgical masks from Taiwan, which officials plan to distribute to hospitals and health care facilities, should help.
Jerry Chang is Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural in Denver, which represents Taiwan’s interest in this region. Taipei is the capital of Taiwan.
“We wish to convey a message that Taiwan is together with South Dakotans in this global pandemic,” Chang said in a Thursday statement. “While some frontline health workers may still experience shortages of critical equipment for protection from the COVID-19, it is our pleasure to provide them with these supplies.”
Although South Dakota Department of Health officials do not require members of the general public to wear masks to combat COVID-19, they do recommend the practice.
“Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities,” the department’s website states. (https://doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx).
“Taiwan has been a great international friend for South Dakota and this generous and thoughtful contribution of surgical masks is yet one more example of that friendship,” South Dakota House Speaker Steve Haugaard, R-Minnehaha, said regarding the donation.
In spite of its proximity to China, where the COVID-19 originated, officials said Taiwan’s incidence rate per capita and fatality rate are among the lowest in the world. With a population of 23 million, Taiwan has recorded just 441 positive cases and seven deaths as of May 28, officials added.
“South Dakota has enjoyed our shared interest with Taiwan in trading commodities, business innovation, education, and culture,” Haugaard added. “Hopefully, better days are near, and we will continue to look for ways to enhance this relationship. Thank you to all our friends in Taiwan.”
Recently, someone placed surgical masks on the faces of the bronze statues representing South Dakota’s past governors, which are scattered throughout Pierre.
“Do your part: Wear a mask,” states a message written on one of the masks. In the middle of some of the masks is a circle with “COVID-19” crossed out.
Meanwhile, Thursday COVID-19 infection rates are as follows:
- Active cases in Hughes County -- 5
- Active cases in Stanley County -- 2
- Active cases in South Dakota -- 1,041
- Total cases in South Dakota -- 4,793
- Currently hospitalized in South Dakota -- 105
- Deaths from the disease in South Dakota -- 54
- Total cases in U.S. -- 1,698,523
- Deaths from the disease in U.S. -- 100,446
