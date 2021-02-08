A healthy smile allows children to exude confidence, while a pain free mouth also ensures they are able to focus on learning instead of discomfort. In an effort to continue supporting community members who need it most, the Capital Area United Way, through a partnership with the Delta Dental Mobile Program, provided dental care to 52 local children the last week in January.
The Delta Dental Mobile Program provides oral health services to children who have not visited a dentist in at least two years, due to numerous reasons, including lack of insurance or transportation. A wide range of dental care is available, such as exams, X-rays, cleanings, preventive treatments, cavity fillings, crowns, and extractions. Kids are also provided a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, and demonstration on how to better care for their teeth at home. Services are available to children who are just getting their first tooth all the way through age 21 and these services are provided at no cost to the child or family.
During the Delta Dental Mobile visit in late January, the bus provided $26,956 worth of dental care to 52 children. Over 85% of the patients were 3-12 years old. Sixty restorative procedures were completed during the week and included cavity fillings, crowns, and extractions. To help prevent cavities in their molars, 174 sealants were placed.
The Capital Area United Way hopes each of those 52 children went home last week feeling more confident, experiencing less oral pain, ready to take better care of their teeth, and smiling ear to ear.
The Capital Area United Way is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization supporting 17 nonprofit agencies in our community. Established in 1989, Capital Area United Way has worked within the Pierre and Fort Pierre area to raise funds for nonprofit organizations providing impactful programs for our communities. To learn more, visit capareaunitedway.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @capareaunitedway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.