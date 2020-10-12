Virus

Shown is a highly magnified photo of the virus that causes COVID-19.

5 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

130 (- 7 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

13 (+ 5 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

7,740,934

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

214,108

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

28,925 (+ 1,710 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

6,062 (+ 874 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

288 (+ 11 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

278 (+ 11 from Friday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

