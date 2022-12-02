Since the launch of the 605 Strong program, those in South Dakota battling mental health issues have benefitted from the vouchers. South Dakotans are able to get the resources they need for stressful topics such as unemployment, housing, health concerns and financial needs.
“People don’t always want to burden their friends and families with their worries and fears, that’s why the 211 Helpline Center exists. We’re here to listen,” Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittams said in a press release. “The 605 Strong program staff are trained to handle mental health crises, provide stress relief, and promote resilience during the pandemic. It’s anonymous, confidential and free.”
This outreach includes a follow-up program for individuals in acute distress and those in need of supportive contacts, stress management skills, or connection to additional services.
“It’s not unusual for Department of Social Services to utilize outside consultants,” Katie Fritz, project specialist at Sage Project Consultants explained.
The consulting firm helped apply for the federal grants for vouchers, which is now implemented as 605 Strong. The division of behavioral health received a certain amount of grant money, geared towards people who are struggling with mental health issues due to COVID-19.
She said that the state has community mental health centers, which are the main source for people who cannot afford care. This voucher program aims to assist.
“They needed additional groups out there to deal with demand,” Fritz said.
For the first time, private therapists can participate in a government funded program.
“You can probably find someone to assist with your crisis due to COVID,” Fritz said.
Nearly anyone experiencing mental health issues will qualify, including those who have commercial insurance and can’t afford their deductible.
Andrea Bjornestad, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor at the School of Education, Counseling, & Human Development at South Dakota State as well as SDSU extension mental health specialist. Her areas of research include supporting military veterans and dependents, the impact of PTSD on military veterans and dependents, secondary trauma in military spouses, farm and ranch family wellness as well as rural mental health.
Due to concern with high suicide rate among producers in the country, the program sets out to engage producers in discussions of mental health awareness. Producers do not need to contact the Department of Social Services to reap the benefits. Farmers, ranchers and their immediate family member may all call.
“We’ve been breaking down barriers regarding mental health treatment,” she said.
While some think that counseling services are only for those with depression, one can seek services for a variety of reasons. With many experiencing a lot of loss during pandemic, Bjornestad said grieving can be manifest in many ways.
“Some of it is educating and bringing awareness to what counseling entails,” she said.
Farming and ranching has higher rates of suicide in relation to other career fields. Stubbornness aside, no one can force a loved one to seek treatment.
Monitoring your own stress response, especially when stress is persistent and pervasive, falls onto the shoulders of the individual.
“We cannot ignore our body or mind forever,” she said.
She explained that the relationship struggles can be magnified since family members are also producers. Deciding farm management techniques or what crops to grow can create tension. With that little separation from family and business, opening the lines of communication could pose a challenge.
This should help in theory break down the barriers of affordability and access.
“If someone really needs it then it is available,” she said.
One of the biggest issues is the stigma around mental health. More than half of people with mental illness don’t receive help for their disorders according to the American Psychiatric Association. The organization found that 31 percent of adults say they expect to feel more stressed this upcoming holiday season compared to last. This is an increase of 9 percentage points since last year. These statistics coupled with the shame surrounding it can be a volatile combination.
While people are stressed out, Beck Motor Company held their facial hair competition on Wednesday with donations going towards mental health initiatives. The fun event acted not only as a fundraiser, but took some of the edge off of the issue of speaking up.
Jami Beck, marketing director at Beck Motor Company, was setting up for their facial hair competition, aimed to garner donations for men’s mental health.
“It’s just something that gets squashed or not talked about. I’m not the only one coming up with that answer and it needs to be,” Beck said.
Beck said that men often feel the need to keep things to themselves. The majority of their employees are men, so the issue is something that they’re keenly aware of.
“It’s important that we set the tone and bring it up, talk about it and do something fun as an awareness to get them thinking about it and that there is help available,” she said.
