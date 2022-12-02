Since the launch of the 605 Strong program, those in South Dakota battling mental health issues have benefitted from the vouchers. South Dakotans are able to get the resources they need for stressful topics such as unemployment, housing, health concerns and financial needs.

“People don’t always want to burden their friends and families with their worries and fears, that’s why the 211 Helpline Center exists. We’re here to listen,” Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittams said in a press release. “The 605 Strong program staff are trained to handle mental health crises, provide stress relief, and promote resilience during the pandemic. It’s anonymous, confidential and free.”

