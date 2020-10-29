Taksim Neziroski, 68 and with a likely parole date due next March, went missing early Thursday morning from the state prison’s low-security community service job site in Yankton, apparently driving off in a Buick.
Michael Winder, the Pierre-based spokesman for the Department of Corrections, said Neziroski was reported missing about 7:15 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, from The Human Services Center campus in Yankton..
“A blue grey 2002 Buick LeSabre with the license number 7A5664 has been reported missing from a parking lot on the HSC,” Winder said in a news release.
Neziroski is described as white male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald with brown eyes, according to Winder.
Neziroski was sentenced in May 2020 to 10 years, with six years suspended, for grand theft in Watertown in Codington County, and was sentenced in July 2020 in Deadwood in Lawrence County, to five years with four suspended for burglary and 10 years with nine suspended for grand theft.
His initial parole date, when most inmates are released to parole, had been March 30, 2021, according to prison records.
