There were 69 new positive cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, no new deaths and no updates to the community impact map, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said on Wednesday.
Hughes and Stanley counties remained where they were on Tuesday with four and one active cases, respectively.
The counties with new cases included one in each Charles Mix, Clay, Coddington, Grant, Meade and Todd counties. There were two in each Moody, Oglala Lakota and Yankton counties. There were three in Lincoln, four in Pennington, 11 in Brown and 39 in Minnehaha counties, state officials said.
As of Wednesday, the numbers from the state’s first cluster had come even closer to being zeroed back out, as 244 of the 245 close contacts associated with Smithfield Foods employees have recovered. Of the employees, 825 of the 853 originally infected in the Smithfield cluster have recovered, state leaders said.
The numbers from DemKota Beef in Aberdeen continue to climb, albeit at a much slower pace than at Smithfield. DemKota has 82 individual employees to test positive for COVID-19, Clayton said.
There have been two known cases of COVID-19 associated with the Walmart in Rapid City, Clayton said. There have been no connected cases of infection to either case, he said.
“Neither of the cases in Walmart had an exposure risk to the public,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
“We would have processed a public disclosure if individuals had posed a risk to the customers,” Clayton added.
The environment plays a role into whether state health officials issue a public notice, Malsam-Rysdon again said.
Factors taken into account include proximity to customers, separation through physical barriers and spatial dividers, as well as the use of personal protective equipment, she said.
With a mass testing event and a small surge in positive COVID-19 case numbers, the question arose if state leaders can keep up with the recent spike in numbers. This is especially true as the number of people to have downloaded the Cares19 smartphone application designed to help with the tracing effort is around the same number of total tests performed in South Dakota.
“Some of the way that we’ve been able to keep up with the contact tracing include surging staff,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We greatly increase the staff and staff capabilities. Of that unit, we have National Guard that is helping us with contact tracing and so we’ve been able to assign some of that work to other individuals."
There have been 3,732 positive test results of people infected with COVID-19 to date so far in South Dakota, according to the state’s informational website.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
