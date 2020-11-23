Virus

This is a highly magnified photo of the virus that creates COVID-19.

17 (+ 3 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

404 (- 17 from Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

78 (- 4 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday

12,175,921Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

255,958Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

73,848 (+ 2,778 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

17,350 (- 1,057 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

819 (+ 78 from Friday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

582 (+ 8 from Friday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

