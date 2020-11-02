Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

8 (+ 1 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

174 (- 10 from Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

25 (- 4 from Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

9,182,628Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

230,383Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

47,850 (+ 5,291 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

13,325 (- 195 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

438 (+ 23 from Friday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

402 (- 1 from Friday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

