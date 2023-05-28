Dusty Johnson (R-SD) JPG color

As the debt limit “X-date” of June 1 becomes closer and closer, House Republicans have been standing firm on our requests to address our two crises—out-of-control government spending and a debt limit deadline.

Limit Government Spending – We want to cap government spending at the levels we were operating under in 2022, just 5 months ago. From there, spending growth would be allowed at 1% annually over the next ten years. This would save $3.2 trillion over the next ten years.

