T.F. Riggs Governors men’s basketball team hosted the Mitchell Kernels team, Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. It takes more than just the kids on the bench and team on the floor to make a game of any sort happen. There is snack bar, floor maintenance, scoreboard operators, statistics takers, announcers and of, course, the fans. Fans come in all sizes: extremely small and new all the way to have been sitting in the same seat now for years in order to watch their teams compete. Teamwork makes the dream work, but it’s the faces in the crowd that make it a game.

Tags

Load comments