John Dudley and his lab work a space of CRP implemented via the Farm Bill to preserve marginal acres and in turn provide habitat for wildlife.

Despite the hard winter in North Dakota, North America’s most recent glacial period ended about 10,000 years ago. As the ice sheets decayed, they left thousands of shallow depressions across the northern part of the continent. Today, those potholes and kettles fill with water, either each spring or permanently, and create the important wetland and grassland habitats that have come to define North Dakota and the rest of the Prairie Pothole Region (PPR). The area is home to more than 50 percent of North American migratory waterfowl, with many species dependent on the potholes for breeding and feeding.

Regrettably, grasslands in the PPR are being converted to cropland at a rate faster than the Amazon rainforest is disappearing.

