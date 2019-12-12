A few farmers were combining corn on Thursday around Harrold, South Dakota, in this long, unusual growing season which has been disastrous for many growers in the eastern part of the state.
On Thursday, a few of those harvesting corn were hauling it in to the ADM elevator in Harrold, about 34 miles northeast of Pierre, where Brandon Godt is manager.
Some growers were out Thursday trying to get the last of their acres harvested, others knew they would have to leave it for later, maybe even next spring, Godt said.
“Of all the crops you can let stand (over winter) , corn has got the best chance,” he said.
The corn’s moisture was coming in at 17 percent to 20 percent mostly, several points above where it would store well, so it needed to be dried.
Godt said he had been able to obtain enough propane to keep his grain dryers going, despite the shortage seen across the region.
He’s noticed lighter test weights on corn this year, because it didn’t get enough time to mature.
“We didn’t get the growing degree days we need, so it didn’t mature as much as we need before our first freeze, “ he said.
But the yields have been remarkably good, at 160 to 170 bushels per acre, Godt said.
Rain and flooding made farming a disaster management process this year for many farmers in the state, with few days each week when they were able to even do field work because of the mud and floods.
Central South Dakota, especially around Pierre, has gotten about 10 inches above normal precipitation so far in 2019, meaning about 30 inches instead of 20 inches in Pierre. It disrupted normal planting and harvesting schedules for many. But the extra rain also has been largely a benefit to the crops in this part of the state where drought usually is the concern. Soybean yields also have been reported to be on the high side, according to farmers.
As of Sunday, Dec. 8, only 83 percent of the state’s corn was harvested, said USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in its last weekly crop progress report of the year.
In 2018, that last crop progress report came out on Dec. 3 and 95 percent of the corn was harvested.
USDA said only 79 percent of the state’s sunflower crop was harvested by Sunday and 92 percent of the sorghum crop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.