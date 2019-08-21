Out of the 22 backyard BBQ contestants, A-G-E Corporation’s Gerad and Andy Johnson were granted first place at the Verendrye Museum’s fundraiser BBQ held in Fort Pierre on Saturday, August 17.
Fort Pierre Fire Department led by Bryce Patterson took second place, Tim Hughes’ Bottom Line Welding won third place and Zander Auto’s BBQ chef Thad Smith came in fourth place. Zander Auto also received the “People’s Choice” award.
“We more than doubled our contestants this year from last year,” said Verendrye Museum Vice President, Deb Schiefelbein. “With more than 150 people attending the event was well attended despite the prevailing winds and storm warnings. This event has grown considerably, and we saw a much larger crowd than the previous two years.”
“This is our main fundraiser of the year and we were very pleased with the turnout, stated Verendrye Museum Treasurer, Connie Carlisle. “We truly appreciate the support from the community, our sponsors, judges and contestants.”
The proceeds from the event go to the renovation of the Verendrye Museum building, downtown Fort Pierre. The museum remains closed through 2019 during an extensive building overhaul.
Interested donors can contact Deb Schiefelbein at 605-280-9550.
