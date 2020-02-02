The Sunset paddlewheeler made it ashore over the weekend - two weeks after high winds, lowering river level and ice worked to tip it on its berth on the Bad River enough to take on water.
It sat on the south bank just above the mouth of the Bad River as it joins the Missouri River in Fort Pierre. Captain Caleb Gilkerson helped organize an effort to save the boat.
Last week, the riverboat began to get righted. A crew worked to pump out the water from the first floor while keeping air in the compartments.
A-G-E Corps. Contracting of Fort Pierre, which has done the heavy lifting for the Sunset when it was brought to Pierre and Fort Pierre three years ago, had a big payloader and a track hoe providing the pulling on cables from both sides of the boat to both banks of the river to stabilize the boat for the past week or more. "So it didn't tip over in the river while they were pumping it out," said Andy Johnson, A-G-E Corporation Contractor of Fort Pierre.
On Friday afternoon, Jan. 31, a crew from A-G-E used two big payloaders and a motor grader to pull the riverboat out of the river into the parking lot behind the Silver Spur on the north bank of the Bad River, said Johnson.
A lot of people came to watch the operation Friday, Johnson said.
On Sunday, the second day of 50-ish temperatures, small ice floes were moving fast down the Bad River into the Missouri on Sunday. There was no ice standing on the Bad River near its mouth. People were driving back to the parking lot on Sunday to get a look at the beached paddlewheeler.
That’s where it will stay for some time while the Coast Guard and insurance officials inspect the Sunset to determine the extent of damage, Johnson said.
Gilkerson has been in the waters off Central America doing a diving trip for more than a week and is expected back in Pierre this week.
Before he left, Gilkerson made dives into the water-filled first floor of the boat. He estimated the Sunset, which normally weighs 120,000 pounds, was up to about 350,000 pounds with the extra water, while it lay off-kilter in the Bad River.
On Sunday, he texted to the Capital Journal this description of the rescue work by the A-G-E crew and employees of Gilkerson's Steamboats Inc.:
"Racing against the clock divers worked tirelessly sealing more than 25 pipes underwater. With the boat sunken the pipes that normally serve as vents for the hull compartments became water intakes. After dealing them they attached a water suction line and a snorkel line to each of the six compartments. Then crews began the four-hour process of dewatering the Sunset."
"Once the dive operations were complete and the Sunset was re-floated it was time to get her out of the water. Our dive crew used hot water suits in the frigid waters and were equipped with voice communications, hot water lines, air lines, and a video feed."
"On Friday, the third day after re-floating The Sunset and with the warm weather bringing the very real possibility of a destructive ice flow looming, Andy Johnson of AGE resolved to pull the Sunset out at the Bad River landing."
"Without a trailer the AGE crew used soap, water and rubber mats for a kind of slip and slide. Then with brute horsepower using two large (payloaders) and a road grader attached to the boat they dragged it out of the water."
"The Sunset is still needs to be lifted off the ground and blocked up."
