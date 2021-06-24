At 7 a.m. on May 20, 2018, Gary Wietgrefe hopped on his bike in Pierre and began a 3,000-mile ride to North Pole, Alaska. Most people would think twice about such a long journey, but Gary, then 65, found the trip and adventure of a lifetime.
With two more books — Gary currently has seven, including a recent book about his ride to North Pole — and a tour behind him, he decided he wasn’t as physically active as he wanted to be.
“I just decided that I turned 65 — during that book tour — and that if I’m going to do something like this long-distance ride, I better get to it,” Gary said. “I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I figured it would take me a couple of months if I did.”
Gary started with a daily average of about 50-60 miles per day. By the end, the average distance was 75 miles per day. On one day, Gary covered 166 miles. But he said that was on level terrain. However, that included more than 200 pounds to pedal counting himself, a pack and his 10-year-old bicycle.
“The total trip was just like 3,001 miles or something like that, so I just rounded it off to 5,000 kilometers because most of my trip was in Canada,” he said. “At 40 days of biking, I left on May 20th and I got there on June 30th. We took two days off — a rain day in Saskatchewan, and we visited friends for a day in Grande Prairie, Alberta. Otherwise, the other 40 days, I biked.”
Gary’s wife, Patty, joined him on the trip — catching up with him after he left Pierre.
“I didn’t follow behind — I didn’t even catch him until Saskatchewan,” Patty said. “And then I would go ahead and pick out places to stay and food and things. So, no, I didn’t follow two miles behind the whole way. He was on his own.”
Patty said there were worries when he told her he wanted to make the trip.
“There’s lots of fears that you know, a bear or who knows what,” she said. “And then when I saw all the dangers, it was pretty amazing that we didn’t have any bad situation happen because there could have been many.”
Despite the potential dangers and her concerns — Patty noted the many bears she noticed alongside the rural roads as high among them — she said she wasn’t the least bit surprised by Gary’s desire to make the 3,000-mile journey.
“I wasn’t surprised because he’s always had goals and, you know if I could support that — and he’d do the same for me. So, nope,” Patty said about being surprised. “If this is what you want to do, life is short — do it now.”
Gary said he didn’t view the overall journey as having challenges or obstacles to overcome. But he did note there were parts of the trip where he would find a personal challenge.
“There’s eight mountain ranges you got to cross from, basically, the edge of Alberta up to central Alaska,” Gary said. “From biking before, I never wanted to stop on a hill or mountain pass. So, some of those passes were as long as 7 miles, and I never stopped once on the pass. I’d go slow and just keep pedaling. Because the hardest thing to do as a bicyclist is to stop on a mountain and then try to get your muscles back in motivation to do the next incline.”
And the effort was worth it. Gary found a sense of relief that he described as “exhilarating” when reaching the top. And he said you get a break when you reach the top too.
“Also, you’re just absorbed in the views because it is just, I mean that’s what motivates you to get to the top, right,” he asked. “I don’t care if you’re in business or whatever — you want to get to the top and look around. So, that’s what I did, and it was so cool. And my wife would meet me up there.”
Gary found a new way to experience nature without the barrier of a vehicle’s windows and doors separating him from it. He said he didn’t listen to music or wear any earplugs while he was on the road.
“It so exciting because I could hear and smell and feel things that you don’t do in a car,” he said.
Gary found that many of the things he remembers most were the smells like animals, rains, plants and past fires that lingered in the air.
And while he enjoyed the experience, Gary said he doesn’t have any ambitions to do it again at this point.
He recorded the experience in his recent book, “Destination North Pole: 5,000 km by bicycle,” published last year. A destination he selected because he had family there to see at the end of the road.
On Thursday, Gary will be at Tales on the River, presented by the Short Grass Arts Council at 7 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge on Deadwood Street. The event is open to the public with no admission fee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.