As security coordinator for the Pierre School District, Todd Johnson said much of his work involves a being a listener.
"That's a lot of what a security coordinator does is work with the people around them to create better situations," Johnson said. "Let people talk to them about what the concerns are, to put processes and equipment in positions to keep things from happening."
On Tuesday, Johnson will listen to the oath of office of the Pierre City Commission being read aloud to him and Jamie Huizenga as the two take their seats after placing first and second, respectively, in the June 8 municipal election. Huizenga served on the commission since 2009. Johnson is just beginning, taking the seat previously occupied by Jim Mehlhaff, who declined to run in 2021.
The Pierre School District created the position of district safety coordinator in the aftermath of school shootings such as the 2018 incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The district offered Johnson, a 12-year veteran of law enforcement who previously worked as a school resource officer, the position a year and a half ago.
"Any time there's a shooting event, they always have after-action, they come in and interview people," Johnson said. "And one of the common comments that would always come out, they'd always ask 'Who is in charge of safety?' And it would be like, especially in schools, it would always kind of goes to the principal, because they're the boss of the school. Well, the thing is that principals are in charge of making sure kids are in class, truancy, making sure they're learning, hiring teachers, training teachers, counselors, custodians, maintenance, you know, there's a list that could be that long, and just to add safety and security to their job doesn't give it the amount of importance that it needs."
Johnson said it's complicated why people take on new challenges. He noted he didn't take them in high school or college, but he said he doesn't view the City Commissioner position as a political one.
"The commissioners, as far as I look at it, they're a resource for their community," Johnson said. "They're kind of in between the city government and the constituents, the people, and they should be able to work with both sides and the just make good decisions."
Johnson added that he didn't want to run to beat any particular candidate or unseat anyone on the commission -- he called Pierre "well-governed" -- and that Mehlhaff's decision not to run influenced his own decision to run.
Johnson also cited Mehlhaff's last speech -- a farewell given during the commission's June 29 meeting -- as "amazing."
"I just wanted to tell the public, especially, and all those who I've worked with over the last 12 years -- city staff, current commissioners, past commissioners -- that it's been an honor and a privilege to serve the city of Pierre, to do the work that I think needs to be done, and provide the oversight," Mehlhaff said. "When I set out to run for city commission, I brought the attitude that when you get elected to a position of authority, you actually are going to be a servant, not a master. I've always tried to keep that attitude in place."
Johnson said Mehlhaff is the type of person who gives people the opportunity to be a listener. And as Johnson prepares to take his seat, he said he wants to continue giving residents the same opportunity.
"I guess I can't say there's any specific project that I want to accomplish, but in the end, whether it be one term, or two terms, or three terms, I would at least like people in my community to feel like I listened to them, gave them an opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns, and that I actually spent some energy, and I worked at it," Johnson said.
