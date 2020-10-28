Despite the fright that is COVID-19, this year in Pierre some annual Halloween activities have a few tricks lined up to make sure everyone gets their treats. There are several events in the Pierre area that will offer safe Halloween fun.
The weather on Halloween, which falls on Saturday this year, will be mostly sunny and breezy during the day, with a high of 42 degrees Fahrenheit and 13-21 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. Halloween evening will be clear with a low of 23 degrees.
Community eventsOn Friday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m., there will be a masquerade-themed fundraiser at the American Legion in Pierre. The event will be raising money to help Wendy Graham with adoption costs. There will be small party games for children, two different costume contests (one for adults and one for children), a DJ and dancing, and prizes. Masks — both masquerade-style and CDC-recommended — are encouraged.
From 1-3 p.m. on Halloween, Rawlins Library is hosting a Trick or Treat at the Library. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Faith Lutheran Evangelical Church will have a hay maze and candy drive-through in its parking lot on Halloween. Usually, Faith Lutheran hosts a Fall Festival and a trunk-or-treat, but due to COVID this was replaced with the hay maze, which will open on Halloween and remain available to the public for the rest of the week. Church members will give out bags of candy along with Christian-themed children’s books during the candy drive-through from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Dakota Radio Group is holding Halloween Drive Boo, a drive-through trick-or-treating event, in Northridge Plaza from 5-8 p.m. on Halloween. Cars will enter the lot from Harrison Ave. and exit on Garfield. Each child is encouraged to wear a costume and will receive a pre-packaged bag of candy.
“We are taking all precautions to make sure the candy is packaged in a safe way,” according to Dakota Radio Group.
The annual Grey Goose Halloween Display at 19988 Grey Goose Road was slightly delayed due to snow and COVID, but will still be occurring from Oct. 31-Nov. 2. The display will be up from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.
Organizer Anissa Grambihler, who has been doing the display with her family for over 20 years now, said the best time to visit is in the evening after the sun is setting. All of the pumpkins are grown from seed on the Grambihler’s property, and then the best ones are picked, gutted, and carved for the display.
“You should be able to see the glowing orange lights from about a quarter-of-a-mile down the road, and if you get lost, ask directions at the Grey Goose Store! Please be mindful of the property owners, the Grambihler family are dying for you and your families to walk around and enjoy the lit jack-o’-lanterns, spooks and goblins! Watch for other vehicles and pedestrians, and have a safe Halloween,” Grambihler said.
Trick-or-treating and general safetyThe website halloween2020.org, which the state Health Department has linked on its COVID-19 update page, has advice for trick-or-treaters who choose to celebrate in a more traditional way. Trick-or-treaters should stay home if they feel sick, go only with people they live with and maintain 6 feet of distance between any other people, wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose, and sanitize hands frequently.
As with every year, regular safety tips also apply — walk on the sidewalk, carry a flashlight and wear reflective clothing, follow the rules of the road, and make a plan to get home safely at the end of the night. Drivers should remember to be alert and to slow down in areas where pedestrians and trick-or-treaters are likely to walk or where it is hard to see, and clean snow and ice off of the car windshield.
“We would remind trick or treaters to stay within an area or neighborhood you are familiar with. Neighborhoods look far different at night in the dark,” Pierre Police Department Chief Bryan Walz said.
Parents going with children should make sure their children follow social distancing guidelines and inspect their children’s candy.
Residents distributing candy should also not do so if they are sick and wear a face mask. Safe ways to distribute candy include placing lines of duct tape 6 feet apart leading to the doorstep and participating in one-way trick or treating. Precautions can include using a table to separate the resident from the trick-or-treaters and distributing candy on the disinfected table to minimize direct contact. Those who prepare goodie bags should wash their hands before and after preparing them and goodie bags or individually-wrapped candy should be lined up so trick-or-treaters can take them and remain socially distanced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.