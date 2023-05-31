Spinner baits plastic

With a seemingly immediate jump into summer and a condensed spawning session for the region’s smallmouth bass, anglers are already finding bronzebacks on the bite. There’s a classic combination in locating these fish that become more aggressive as the water warms and they defend their territories on any lake or river. Utilizing a rod rigged with a fast-moving bait, such as a spinnerbait and having a soft-plastic option rigged on another outfit will help you connect with brown bass all summer long.

