Who doesn’t like mashed potatoes? They seem to be a constant staple at most every holiday meal, and dinner on Christmas is no different.
Garlic cream mash potatoes, though. They could be a different story.
A recipe in use for more than four decades originated in Domaine Chandon, a winery in Yountville, California, and then perfected at Willowside Café in Santa Rosa, Ca. is an easy execution with spectacular results.
Chef Richard Allen would watch like a hawk from his station in the open kitchen to make sure they would be perfect. They would have to be, they would be on his plate, he said.
The list of ingredients is Yukon gold potatoes, peeled or tournee, heavy cream, also known as heavy whipping cream, one peeled bulb of garlic, kosher salt and let a pound of butter come to room temp.
Before the potatoes are covered with cold water with a few tablespoons of salt, to begin boiling for a half hour or so, or until a paring knife will slip into a spud and the spud will slip gently off with no resistance, the peeled garlic should be placed in a small sauce pan with a couple cups or so of cream and a pinch of salt.
The cream should be set on a low simmer. Do not burn and try to not let it come up.
When the spuds are done, turn the cream off. Strain the spuds and here is the choice. If you have a food mill, place the food mill on the just strained pot and secure it atop a towel to not slip. Put potato, butter and garlic fished out with a slotted spoon into food mill and add a ladle of cream. Operate the food mill until the potatoes have all gone through the mill.
If you don’t have a food mill, an energetic youngster or recently returned home veteran with a little elbow grease equipped with a potato masher will do just fine. Add the spuds back into the pot with some butter, garlic, cream and salt. Mash the spuds.
After each, mashed or milled, continue to add cream, butter and salt to taste.
The used waxed paper from the butter can be utilized to cover the spuds directly before putting a lid back onto hold the heat. Either way, work quickly until finished and covered. They should have enough garlic to taste, enough salt to not need anymore and be both smooth and firm.
One note is both potatoes and cream have a tendency to suck up salt. Be patient, and if apprehension is an issue, salt at the end when desired texture is reached.
“Smooth enough to swim, thick enough to stand,” Allen said.
