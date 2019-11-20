South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds invited all South Dakotans to join him live in a tele-townhall meeting Nov. 19. The meeting began at 7:55 p.m., and the public was able to call, or follow along on their computers and type out questions for him.
Rounds said he would try to be as concise and to the point as he could, so he could answer as many questions as he could in the hour allotted.
In the past there had been people who did not want to ask their question publicly and if it was the case they could let the staff person who fielded the call to know, and Rounds' office would follow up with an answer in the next day or so, privately, he said.
Rounds gave a brief on what was going on in Washington.
“Our colleagues in the House are consumed with impeachment hearings,” he said. “You are seeing it on TV and I have not yet seen anything that rises to the level of an impeachable offense. That’s after reading the transcript summary.”
He hoped they (democrats) could get a few other things done as well as the impeachment, he said. The trade deal, the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), to replace NAFTA is still sitting in the House. He feels the votes are there, it just needs to be brought to the floor.
Rounds again said he would not vote in favor of a Continuing Resolution. Using last year’s information on appropriations to make this year go is no way to run a government efficiently, he said.
“I think we oughta just get our work done,” he said.
Rounds was pleased to announce a bill he proposed - the Respect Act, to repeal and remove old “immoral and racist federal laws related to the treatment of Native Americans” - passed unanimously.
Though the laws are not enforced, but there is no reason for them to be a part of the Federal Code any longer.
The first caller, Roy from Mitchell, was not pleased about the new campaign against meth here in South Dakota.
“I don’t know if you have seen that ad, but it’s kinda an embarrassment to the State of South Dakota,” Roy in Mitchell said. “It looks like the advertising company they used was in Minnesota, so where’s the disconnect there with not using all the advertising companies we have in South Dakota?”
Rounds did not directly address Roy’s question. He offered a loosely related answer about how he served as governor for eight years and would not pass judgement on a governor for trying new ideas.
“If this campaign works and it brings attention to everybody in South Dakota, then it’s gonna be worth it,” Rounds said. “On the other hand, if it doesn’t and all it does it bring attention to the campaign itself, then that is a different issue. I think it is too early to tell what the outcome on this is going to be.”
The state is trying to make an impact in what is a very serious problem in South Dakota, he said.
Milbank, Sturgis, Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Vermillion, Piedmont, Aberdeen, Spearfish, Yankton, Burke and Box Elder all made tele-visits to the Senator.
The gambit of topics brought up by public participants included prescription drugs, enforcement of students leaving after their visas expire, temporary visas for seasonal workers, hemp, Syria, the farming crisis, meat country of origin labeling, red flag laws and B-21’s.
It was a townhall meeting without the physical townhall, but there were plenty of towns involved, and there are lights at the ends of some tunnels.
“I predict there is one thing that will unite republicans and democrats,” Rounds said, “finding a way to address prescription drug costs in this country.”
