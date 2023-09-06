They call it Triangle Ranch Alhambra Bed and Breakfast.
Unique architectural style combined with renowned hospitality have made the Triangle Ranch Bed and Breakfast in Philip a well-known and favored destination on the prairie. It has been featured in USA Today, Midwest Living Magazine, American Cowboy Magazine and more.
The Alhambra style architecture of the house reflects an ancient Spanish palace and fortress, the Alhambra, in Granada, Spain. The eighth-century site was named for the reddish walls and towers that surrounded the fortified city. It’s the only surviving city of the last Islamic kingdom in Western Europe.
The unique style and location of the house drew Nebraska author Pamela Carter Joern to use the house as a model in her novel “The Floor of the Sky.” She wrote of the home, “The (contrast) of it, such elegance rising up out of the prairie was perfect for this tale of possible ruin and partial redemption.”
The history of Triangle Ranch goes back to 1904 when H.H. (Harris Howard) Williams drove his livestock west across a pontoon bridge on the Missouri River at Chamberlain. His journey took him and his family down the same river bluffs Lewis & Clark had traveled 100 years earlier.
With his family, Williams expected to build his home that summer of cottonwood logs, which he had dealt for in 1903 with a former squatter. When they arrived at their homestead, to their surprise, there were no logs. The previous winter, an “enterprising lady homesteader in her 50s” had “appropriated” the logs to build her own home. The Williams family had no choice but to live in a creekbank sod dugout until they could cut and cure more logs. The log house they built the following year was a “cozy home. … Many pioneer dances were held within the walls.”
As the ranch prospered, Williams and his wife, Grace, began searching the Sears, Roebuck & Co. catalog, where they found beautiful but practical “precut homes.” A home kit would well suit their needs for building materials on the prairie.
The Alhambra was one of the home options they considered. Grace and H.H. couldn’t stop returning to the photos of the home. It featured an adobe stuccoed exterior, 2½ stories with mission style parapeting, 409 windowpanes, a red tiled roof and red brick trim. Their teenage daughters were captured by the stately home’s “romantic” appearance.
Although the house blueprints in the family’s heirlooms are dated 1917, “it evidently took several good alfalfa seed crops to purchase and complete the Alhambra in 1923 for $3,825,” the family history notes. The precut building materials arrived on two railroad cars at the local railhead at Cottonwood, 9 miles away. For two weeks H.H.’s son Willy and a neighbor hauled the precut and labeled materials by horse and wagon to the home site.
Great-granddaughter Lyndy and her late husband, Kenny, began renovating the Alhambra in 1995. Together they lived out their dream of offering it as a bed and breakfast for 25 years, until Kenny’s death in 2021. Now both Lyndy and daughter Nicki greet guests who come to experience a stay in the air-conditioned guestroom, Carriage House, or cabin.
“Our home, overlooking the Bad River, has stood for six generations,” Lyndy says. “Along with 99 Christmas Eve celebrations, the home has been the location for weddings, birthdays, reunions and funerals. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Our daughter Nicki and her family, son Vint and his family, are helping me with the bed and breakfast.”
Although the home’s setting is rustic and historic, modern amenities include satellite TV and Wi-Fi. Activities on the ranch include self-guided prairie photo safaris, during which visitors have the opportunity to capture “the sunlit beauty of our land and wildlife.
“With our suggested itineraries, maps and advice, skilled photographers have a chance to capture the essence of western South Dakota, observing indigenous plants and animals of the Badlands and grasslands,” Lyndy says. “That unique beauty is why we live here.”
Since the ranch is just 20 minutes northeast of South Dakota’s majestic Badlands and the Minuteman Missile National Historic site, visitors have many options to enjoy the area while staying at Triangle Ranch. Activity opportunities include hiking the Badlands, cross-country bicycling, hunting, picnicking, walking, pitching horseshoes and playing cornhole, campfires, birdwatching, rock and fossil hunting, watching cows and wildlife, and stargazing.
“Artists and photographers are welcome here,” Lyndy says. “We host business meetings, retreats, and family reunions. After visiting the Badlands, your day might end with a campfire sing, stargazing and refreshments.
Lyndy describes the ranch meals as “elegant but hearty.” Everything is prepared in the ranch kitchen, producing meals that boast a 119-year family tradition. Breakfast is served at about 8 a.m., with fragrant aromas “reminiscent of Grandma’s house drifting up the staircase, enticing visitors to the dining table or sunroom.
“We offer warm conversation along with travel tips and breakfast fare,” Lyndy says, “to get your day off to a great start.” The dining experience is complete with vintage china, a view of the ranch’s changing seasons, vivid sunsets and glimpses of 30-plus bird species “through the wavy panes of Grandma Grace’s beloved French windows.”
Rock and mineral enthusiasts will enjoy a special display showcasing the lifetime collections of the Williams’ family rocks, minerals and fossils.
“Watch for details about the Triangle Ranch Centennial Birthday Open House in December 2023,” Lyndy says.
For more details, go www.triangleranchbb.com and follow them on Facebook (Triangle Ranch Bed & Breakfast).
