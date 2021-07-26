Whether it’s for struggling family members, exhausted staff, patients wanting last rights or someone in need of a simple smile in the halls, the chaplains at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital are always ready to help those in need.
The hospital has three part-time chaplains — Sandy Spencer, Jeffrey Newberger and Daniel “Dow” Warner — who tend to the spiritual needs of patients, visitors and staff. Spencer is working on her fourth unit — the highest tier — of clinical pastoral education. Newberger and Warner are both ordained ministers.
“I’m the one who has ‘mission’ in my title, but everyone here — from those who clean the floor to the providers — are part of our mission,” Karen Gallagher, vice president of Mission at St. Mary’s, said. “Our mission statement isn’t what’s printed on the walls but what is in the halls. One of our values is compassion, which means ‘to suffer with.’ The skill level and depth of our team is something we are very proud of here. This is where they feel is their calling. We — the staff and our patients — are their flock now.”
While the entire 660-person staff is part of the hospital’s mission to provide comfort and compassion, the chaplains lead the way.
In the overlapping 26-hour per week shifts, the three chaplains cover many responsibilities and areas, including those in Gettysburg and Miller. And the chaplains often find themselves in the ER, ICU, obstetrics, long-term care and helping around 180 cancer patients in the region.
The hospital assigns a chaplain to each department.
“The best part about this is being there for people when they are hurting. As patients and their families, no one wants to be here. We help them with the things they are going through,” Warner said. “The hardest part is you have to go through some of those situations with them. Some days it’s the worst day of their life. I am going through that, too. It’s mentally draining when they and you go through these difficult situations.”
On Friday, Warner was on shift. He spends at least three days per week as the hospital’s chaplain and another three as a pastor in Chamberlain.
Warner — a former Reliance resident and Lower Brule High School graduate — spent most of his life as a missionary, including 10 years in China.
Gallagher said the Benedictine Sisters of Yankton started Saint Mary’s Hospital in 1899. For decades it even had priests living in apartments here who held a daily Mass. The mission and the chaplains are no longer necessarily Catholic-based.
She said no one is trying to convert anyone. And the hospital’s chaplains don’t wear distinguishing uniforms to create a more accepting, welcoming and unimposing environment.
“We don’t want to step in or substitute. A patient’s own pastor may visit them. One of our chaplains may call that pastor, or a family member does, or the patient themselves,” Gallagher said. “The local clergy are very good to work with. All the members of our Spiritual Care department are members of the Pierre and Fort Pierre Ministerial Association. Due to the COVID pandemic, our volunteer activities were significantly curtailed, and we are gradually bringing them back. We have other volunteer opportunities within spiritual care, and I invite anyone who may be interested to contact me at 605-224-3303.”
Gallagher said anyone in a one-on-one situation, as well as all employees, goes through background checks. She meets with volunteers and finds the best fit on both ends — for the volunteer and the facility.
And the chaplain’s work can be seen as quietly supportive — a ministry of presence — to very intense depending on the situation. Warner found that he sometimes can’t do anything in ER situations but stay out of the way. That is, he can’t do anything out loud. But he said it gives him a chance to pray.
“To be here is a blessing to people,” Warner said. “Sometimes they don’t think about a pastor, but it’s an encouragement, a neutral sounding board. They are trying to go through a lot of stuff. Then they may need someone to talk to about it.”
The entire staff contributes to the mission, but sometimes they also need its services.
“Spiritual care at Avera St. Mary’s helps us care for the whole person,” Dr. Mikel Holland, president and chief medical officer, said. “When I’m in the infusion center getting chemotherapy, and Dow stops by to visit and pray with me, it makes a huge difference in how I feel that day. This is truly consistent with how the sisters cared for patients when they worked in the hospital.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.