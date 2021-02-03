The Freedom Train's journey through Pierre carrying the U.S. Constitution in 1948. A political discussion with U.S. Sen. George McGovern, D-S.D., and the occupation of Wounded Knee in 1973. A visit from then-Vice President George H.W. Bush in 1988.
Through the new Governor Newspaper archive, located on the Pierre School District homepage, one can read about all of these events and more through the perspective of past T.F. Riggs High School students.
“I think that if you look at some of these earlier papers, you really see the quality of reporting...not only just what’s happening here in Pierre, but what’s happening nationally. They’re commenting on all kinds of issues. There’s been a lot of really good writing over the years,” Riggs English teacher and former newspaper adviser Elizabeth Vogt said. “They’re definitely worth taking a look at for social and cultural history and student attitudes, trends, all those kinds of things, classes that are being offered, all of that is reflected.”
The Governor newspaper has been published continuously at T.F. Riggs since 1944, according to Riggs librarian Pam Kringel. Kringel started digitizing back issues of the newspaper two years ago after she started looking for more information on a bust of Sitting Bull made by former Riggs art teacher and renowned South Dakota artist Oscar Howe.
“It’s interesting to see the writing style; it’s interesting to see what the students had to say about these different things,” Kringel said.
Vogt was the faculty adviser for the student newspaper from 1988 to 2014. She has a copy of almost every issue from that time period in a filing cabinet, which Kringel used to jumpstart the project.
“[Pam and I] started getting worried about what if some other adviser really doesn’t take care of that piece of history,” Vogt said.
Vogt got the idea to preserve the newspapers from her husband, the former director of the South Dakota Historical Society.
“He always talks about the archives and how important those paper records are, and so Pam and I talked about [digitizing] and we talked to the tech people about scanning all of them, but it just didn’t seem to happen until two years ago,” Vogt said.
“I went ahead and decided to organize the newspapers and put them in separate files for each year and then I scanned them. It took about two years of scanning — not constant scanning. I have other duties, but whenever I had some free time, I would scan. It finished up this year, so we decided to post it,” Kringel said.
Kringel has digitized every available issue from the 1940s onward, although she said she is missing most of the issues from the 1950s and early 1960s. The Governor is published monthly, so in each year there are nine issues for the nine months of a school year.
Kringel said she is still working on finding more issues to digitize to complete the collection. If one has a paper, he or she should contact Kringel at pam.kringel@k12.sd.us or call 605-773-7350 during school hours to make arrangements for getting the issue digitized.
“We would love to see them. We’d love to scan them, make them available, because it’s not only a treasure trove of memories for the Pierre School District community, but really it is [for] the wider Pierre community,” Kringel told the Capital Journal.
Past editors have gone on to statewide renown. U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., graduated from T.F. Riggs in 1995. While at Riggs, he served as editor of the Governor and contributed many articles to the paper.
“He was a very good writer, a really good editor,” Vogt, who was his adviser during his time at the paper, said of Johnson.
The collection has only been online for a week or so, but Kringel has already received positive feedback from people who have already perused the collection as well as heard from people who are interested in it.
“I was out at the bowling alley at Lariat Lanes and several people came up to me to talk about how excited they were to go and look at it. A lot of them wrote little articles — I know that my dentist was very excited because I said, ‘You used to write a column,’ and he’s like, ‘I did, how did you know that?’ I’m like, ‘Well, I was scanning the papers.’ He was like, ‘You were? I’d really like to see those,’” Kringel said.
Vogt’s sons, all Riggs grads, told her they were excited to look through the issues.
“One of my sons emailed me back and said, ‘Mom, I just wasted a half an hour of my life looking at all this.’ He thought it was great. So it’s a fun resource,” Vogt said.
Kringel also said she recently received an email from a 1973 graduate who thanked her for making the papers available.
“It’s a real treasure trove of memories. I’m glad that people are finding them and have access to them because it was nice to have paper copies, but they sat in a file cabinet and weren’t doing anyone any good,” Kringel said. “Now, they’re available for people to do research and for family memories and class memories and use in the newspaper class.”
Vogt agreed that the papers could serve an important purpose for research.
“I can see a history class going in and doing a really fun social and cultural history type of project and using all these archives. Now that they’re online, kids could go in and research all kinds of interesting issues,” Vogt said.
Additionally, looking through the old newspapers can be a fun family bonding activity.
“We’d like our kids in the community to know that these people went here. I’d love for them to see their parents; I think a lot of them would get a kick out of that,” Kringel said. “It’s a neat way to learn about your community.”
“Those kinds of things are priceless, and they’re just a lot of fun to look at,” Kringel said.
The archive can be found on the Pierre School District homepage by scrolling down or directly through this link: https://sp-pierre.k12.sd.us/Governor%20Newspaper/Forms/AllItems.aspx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.