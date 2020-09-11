Aaron Clark, a Pierre business owner, died on Sept. 5 in a one-vehicle crash in Pierre, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol, who released his name on Friday, Sept. 11.
At about 7:50 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, Clark was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey north in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue in southeast Pierre when the minivan went over the curb and hit a tree.
Clark was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mangan.
Clark was 42 and owned a construction business in Pierre, AC Property Renovations.
He was born in Pierre in 1977 and grew up “learning about hard work, the joy of hunting and fishing, and love,” in spending time at the Gertonson and Iversen ranches in central South Dakota and the Cutts farm near Mission Hill near Yankton, according to his obituary.
His father Kenneth Clark, died when Aaron Clark was 5.
He graduated from Riggs High in Pierre in 1997. Along with several outdoor jobs, he also worked as a hunting guide.
His family members grieving their loss include his children, who are 5 and 4; his parents, Sheila and James Urban of Pierre; a brother, Matthew Clark of Savage, Minnesota; his grandmother Ruby Cutts of Yankton; and sisters Amy (Urban) Brady of Pierre and Erin (Urban) Fossil of Sioux Falls, according to his obituary.
His memorial service took place at noon, Thursday, Sept. 10, at the amphitheater in Steamboat Park following a private interment ceremony at 11 a.m.,Thursday, in Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre.
