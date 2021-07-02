The Post 8 16U team played Aberdeen in a doubleheader at Kelley Field in Pierre on Thursday. Aberdeen was able to win both games.
Game one saw Post 8 take a 4-1 lead going into the fourth inning. Aberdeen responded big with an 11-run inning. Post 8 was unable to score any runs in their half of the inning. Aberdeen won 12-4 in four innings.
Avery Ligon toed the rubber for Aberdeen. He lasted four innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out five.
Hudson Allen led things off on the mound for Post 8. He allowed three hits and seven runs over three and a third innings, striking out four.
Aberdeen jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning of game two. They added a fifth run in the second inning when Charlie Philips scored on a Jackson Welke groundout. Post 8 got on the board in the third inning when Gunner Edson and Nolan Petersen came across to score. That was as close as Post 8 would get. Aberdeen scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings to clinch a 7-2 victory in five innings.
Gavyn Garagoske got the start for Aberdeen. He went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four.
Miles Doyle started the game for Post 8. He surrendered six runs on two hits over four innings, striking out five.
The Post 8 16U team (6-20) will get their chance at revenge when they play Aberdeen at Fossum Field in Aberdeen on Monday. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.
Go to capjournal.com for full scoring box.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.