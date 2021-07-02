Hudson Allen 1.jpg

Pierre's Hudson Allen, seen here in action against Onida, was the starting pitcher for Post 8 in the first game of their doubleheader against the Aberdeen on Thursday.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Post 8 16U team played Aberdeen in a doubleheader at Kelley Field in Pierre on Thursday. Aberdeen was able to win both games.

Game one saw Post 8 take a 4-1 lead going into the fourth inning. Aberdeen responded big with an 11-run inning. Post 8 was unable to score any runs in their half of the inning. Aberdeen won 12-4 in four innings.

Avery Ligon toed the rubber for Aberdeen. He lasted four innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out five.

Hudson Allen led things off on the mound for Post 8. He allowed three hits and seven runs over three and a third innings, striking out four.

Aberdeen jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning of game two. They added a fifth run in the second inning when Charlie Philips scored on a Jackson Welke groundout. Post 8 got on the board in the third inning when Gunner Edson and Nolan Petersen came across to score. That was as close as Post 8 would get. Aberdeen scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings to clinch a 7-2 victory in five innings.

Gavyn Garagoske got the start for Aberdeen. He went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four.

Miles Doyle started the game for Post 8. He surrendered six runs on two hits over four innings, striking out five.

The Post 8 16U team (6-20) will get their chance at revenge when they play Aberdeen at Fossum Field in Aberdeen on Monday. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

