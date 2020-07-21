Aberdeen welcome home ceremony set for 1-147th Field Artillery soldiers

A welcome home ceremony is scheduled at the Civic Center in Aberdeen on Saturday, July 25, at 2:30 p.m. It is to honor the 110 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s Alpha Battery, 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion and 147th Forward Support Company.
The soldiers are returning home after serving on a 10-month deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. According to a National Guard news release, the mission “enhances the U.S. deterrence posture, increases the readiness and responsiveness of U.S. forces in Europe, and supports the collective defense and security of U.S. allies and partners.”
For social distancing purposes, the ceremony is restricted to unit soldiers and their family members, as well as SDNG leadership. The ceremony will be live streamed for public viewing via Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/SouthDakotaNationalGuard.
Speakers include Gov. Kristi Noem, Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, SDNG adjutant general, and Capt. Craig Evenson, Alpha Battery commander.
The National Guard news release stated, “The Aberdeen-based Alpha Battery is equipped with the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), and provides artillery support to a brigade, division, corps or coalition task force. The Watertown-based Forward Support Company is a multifunctional logistics unit which provides supply and maintenance support.”
The unit arrived in the United States July 8 and have been completing demobilization requirements at Fort Hood, Texas, before returning to South Dakota.
