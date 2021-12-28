Bill Abernathy marked 20 years on the Hughes County Commission in December, though that milestone is a little harder to find than his nearly 30 years with the Pierre Police Department.
A photo of Abernathy hangs in the hallway of the Solem Law Enforcement Center as part of a display honoring Pierre Police Department staff who served 20 years or more. Abernathy served from 1971 to 1999, including as chief of police, during which time he saw current Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan join the department.
“I had a good group of men,” Abernathy said of his time as the police chief. “We had a lot of compliments on them. I was maybe a little strict, and we had very little turnover and we had people just kind of waiting to get on because the city had good benefits and good retirement and things like that.”
Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple complimented Abernathy on his involvement with the county’s community.
“I think he does a good job,” Hipple said. “He responds to citizen requests, he attends the meeting and is engaged in the discussions of the items we’re dealing with.”
Even on vacation during his time in law enforcement, Abernathy said, he couldn’t wait to get back to work. Such was his passion for for the field.
“It’s kind of hard for me to understand some of the people that don’t like to work and dislike their job and stuff,” Abernathy said. “I was so fortunate because I loved going to work. What I really liked was helping people and we ended up helping a lot of different people.”
Raised in Gann Valley — notable as the Buffalo County seat despite a population of less than 100 citizens — Abernathy served in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969 before getting his first taste of law enforcement as military police at Fort Knox.
“I liked law enforcement and being around people, and I got out of the Army in May of ‘71 and then in July of ‘71 I came on the Pierre Police Department,” Abernathy said.
That desire to be around people probably stems from his time on the ranch in Gann Valley, he said.
“You’re alone so much of the time whether it would be on horseback or on a tractor putting up hay, and that’s when I think I decided that I wanted to be around people more,” Abernathy said.
In his second year on the job, Abernathy was offered a spot with the U.S. Marshals but decided to turn it down to stay in Pierre.
“He said that there was a possibility that I could end up in Chicago or Detroit or California so I turned it down and stayed here,” Abernathy said. “And I’m glad I did.”
His reasons for enjoying Pierre, and for staying, he said, are numerous.
“The central location, the river and our ranch was 70 miles away and things like that,” Abernathy said. “I used to bring horses up here and ride in the summertime.”
Earlier this month, the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office announced that it would be trading in a nearly half-century-old M16A1 rifle purchased back when Abernathy was a member of the city-county SWAT team. Bought in 1976 at a price of $500, it was appraised at $25,000 today. Abernathy carried such a rifle in Vietnam.
“I think being in the war and being in Vietnam really helped me the rest of my life,” Abernathy said. “When I came back from Vietnam, I had just turned 20 years old and I’d seen a lot, been through a lot. But everything I’d seen and been through helped me with my career on the police department. Because you see, like on the police department, whether they were bad things or bad car accidents or terrible things like suicides and things, it grows you up in a hurry at a young age, I think. But I always look back on that as helping me with my career.”
