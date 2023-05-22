featured top story Absentee voting begins today for Stanley County, Pierre school board elections Capital Journal Staff May 22, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Absentee voting for the Stanley County School District can be done at the business office in Parkview Auditorium.In the Pierre School District, voters may vote early at the District’s Administration Office.On election day Stanley County School District voters may cast ballots at either the Stanley County Elementary Gym or at Hayes Hall.Those voting in the Pierre School Board election may do so at New Life Church or at Faith Lutheran Church.The candidates are running for one, three year term on their respective school boards. Stanley County has two seats open and three candidates. They are Chris Fosheim, DeLynn Hanson and Jessica Paxton-Deal.In Pierre, the candidates are Dan Cronin, Roger Livermont and Jason Muldoon. Polls in Pierre will be open June 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time. Stanley County polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain Time. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics School Systems Job Market Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
