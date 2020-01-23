What do you get when you put two eighth-graders, two seventh-graders and two sixth-graders around the same table? How about 12 tables?
You get the 9th annual Academic Olympics held at Georgia Morse Middle School on Wednesday, Jan. 22, in Pierre. This competition included a dozen schools from across South Dakota: Highmore, Todd County, Miller, Winner, New Under Wood, St. Josephs, Kadoka, Valentine, Gettysburg, Jones County, Redfield, Lyman County and the host, Pierre.
GMMS has hosted the event all nine years, Principal Kyley Cumbow said.
“This is important because it provides another opportunity for our students to be involved in something,” Cumbow said. “We have a lot of athletic opportunities for our kids. It is great to see our kids compete academically.”
Now Phillip and Kadoka are stepping up and also hosting regional Academic Olympics. At GMMS they have the set-up and break-down of the event down to a science measured in minutes, but it’s not always easy.
What’s the toughest part of the competition for GMMS? “Choosing our team,” Cumbow said. “Because we have so many top-notch students, choosing the members of our team is hard because it’s not always you are an A-plus student, but you are the ones who work well on a team and can be vocal.”
Not all the students are ringers, some are doing it for their first time, like eighth-grader Kael Munson. His favorite subject is algebra, and he wasn’t sure at first if he was going to compete.
“This is my first year,” he said. “I wanted to actually do something besides sports. I got nominated for it. One of my teachers said, ‘You can do this, it might be something you are interested in.’ I talked to my dad about it and he said I should do it, so it’s mostly my dad who got me to do it.”
“It’s pretty fun,” he said. “It’s a little nerve racking though. I feel like there’s a lot of pressure.”
Eight-grader Claire Steffensen is a veteran.
“I just did it last year, and then this year,” Steffensen said. “They asked me to join it and I thought it would be fun.”
The next year’s key competitor could be the young man at the head of the GMMS table operating the keyboard on a wireless computer. Nathan Kast, whose favorite subject is science, is a seventh-grader in his second year in the Acalympics. Despite the pressure, he was as much of a team player and conduit for his peers as the guy at the head of the table.
“This is my second year,” he said. “I was just asked to do it and I thought it would be fun because I enjoy doing things like this.”
The rest of the GMMS team was seventh-grader Mythruvreddy Srithlli, and sixth-graders, Remington Vecker and Lincoln Dilges.
While GMMS did not win, they looked like they had fun and they learned a couple of things along the way. The winner was Highmore-Harrold; New Underwood took second and Philip was third.
“It was fun,” Steffensen said. “I am a little upset, but otherwise it was pretty fun. I wish we would’ve been more confident in some of our answers.”
Cumbow said they couldn’t do it on their own.
“The group of adults that help with this are amazing,” she said. “Our first year we learned a lot, but now it’s kind of like clockwork.”
At the end of the day, all of the students, not quite young adults, all acted like adults as they exited the gymnasium.
“I love, I absolutely love the other teams coming up and thanking us for hosting this, but it’s just as much fun for us to have them here. This is our ninth year and some of these teams have come since year one. It’s great,” Cumbow said. “Because it is always about the kids, and at the ends of their day, gaining a little confidence, knowledge and hanging out with new folks is always good, too.”
“It’s just fun to hang out with new people in other grades, and just get to know them better,” Steffensen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.