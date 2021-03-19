The community came together to help residents with blankets, supplies and nearly $113,000 after a Jan. 14 fire at the Edgewater Apartments left residents suddenly displaced.
Pierre Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ian Paul said the fire looked like an accident after initial inspections.
“When we did our investigation, we determined it was not a suspicious fire, we didn’t see any foul play that was involved, and it appeared to be accidental in nature,” he said. “So, we turned it over to their insurance company. It would have been their insurance company that continued the investigation if they chose to do so.”
Apartment Manager Noah Lee said those investigators concluded the fire was an accident as well.
Paul was on the scene after the department received the call at 5:32 p.m. on Jan. 14. It’s not the most prominent fire he has come across in Pierre, but the blaze does rank high on the list.
“It’s certainly one of the worst fires that I’ve seen, and I’ve been with the fire department for over 20 years,” Paul said.
Determining the fire’s exact cause is difficult given the amount of destruction. Paul said fire crews also had to use an excavator to tear into parts of the building to get water on the fire located deeper in the building.
“We can tell you it was not a grill like some of the rumors said. There was not a grill in the area where it started,” he said. “It appeared to be accidental, but we don’t know if it was wiring or something else that created it. It did start on the backside of the apartment complex.”
Lee said there are no plans to rebuild the complex as of now.
“That’s still up in the air, so there are no definitive plans on that.”
Now, Edgewater is wrapping up the cleaning project, with the bulk of the rubble already removed from the site. Lee said management had to wait for a green light from insurance companies before clearing the property.
Assisting residents
The complex had residents in 35 of the 38 units destroyed in the fire.
Since then, Lee said management rehoused 11 families and individuals into other units available in buildings not affected by the fire.
“So, we ended up rehoming a decent portion of them,” he said. “Everyone that wanted another place with us got the chance to. We tried to do the best we could to help them out with it.”
Lee doesn’t know where all the remaining tenants in the other 24 units went. He said some were younger people who might have moved back home with family.
“Unfortunately, we were pretty full when it happened,” Lee said. “So, we only had a limited number of options for them to move into, and we still ended up having a few apartments leftover. So, everyone that wanted one got one.”
The community also came together to assist the residents who lost their homes in the fire.
Oahe Federal Credit Union Assistant Manager Julia Diedrich said the bank disbursed a total of $112,730.26 to residents from Jan. 20 through March 4.
“The donations are going toward victims affected by the fire,” she said. “We have a list of all the residents and number of tenants in each apartment. So, that’s how we determine the distribution to the fire victims.”
Oahe gave the residents four cash disbursements – Jan. 20, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and March 4 – for them to use as needed. March 4 was Oahe’s final distribution for the residents.
“The donations they are getting from the credit union are just cash donations that the community and businesses from actually all over South Dakota have sent in for them,” Diedrich said.
She added some people might have had access to assistance from other organizations, such as the American Red Cross, as well.
Contributions from the public ranged from $10 to some anonymous donations of more than $10,000. Businesses got in on it too. Diedrich said Dairy Queen had a tip jar in the drive-thru that chipped in more than $600 toward the fund, and the Silver Spur Restaurant in Ft. Pierre raised $2,300 in three days.
“Wegner Auto did where every vehicle they sold From Jan. 15 until the end of February, through their blizzard sale, $100 per car was donated to this fund,” she said.
Wegner Auto Company’s Bryan Boocock said they raised $9,900 and blankets for Project Warm-Up, which went to the Edgewater fire residents.
“It was really great to see how things like, even harking back to the flood or things like this, how great our community is because we always seem to band together when tough times hit,” Boocock said.
