Ace of Hearts ends Right Turn’s fundraiser

After winning the 21st weekly drawing of $50 for the Touching Hearts fundraiser run by The Right Turn in Pierre, Andrew Mefferd drew the Ace of Hearts from the ever-dwindling deck of cards. In doing so, he won the $1,965 pot and closed out the game.
According to Right Turn’s Nancy Schlichenmayer, the pot started out at $500 back in November of 2020. Before Mefferd drew his winning card, only 33 cards remained in the deck. With this win, the annual 50/50 fundraising event is now over until the next one.
Last year’s season and final money pot were both larger.
“Previously, the Ace of Hearts was elusive and the take home pot increased to $11,850,” Schlichenmayer said. “We are looking at starting a (different) raffle. June 24 we will be a sponsor at the Trappers game. Come support the Trappers and learn more about the various programs of The Right Turn. These programs support individuals in south central South Dakota, by providing education opportunities and community resources.”
There isn’t a date set for the next 50/50 Touching Hearts raffle.
“We use the funds to support our educational programs, such as obtaining children’s books for our English Language Learning Family Financial Literacy Sessions,” Schlichenmayer said. “We did just replace the flat roof on the building this spring, and donations help.”
Mefferd had purchased his ticket at Right Turn when he participated in a Capital Area Networking meeting.
“We thank Wegner Auto for their $500 donation to help ‘jump start’ the pot with our $500,” Schlichenmayer said. “We thank the host site locations, both Lynn’s Dakotamarts, Branding Iron Bistro, Don’s Sinclair, Fieldhouse, and Lariat Lanes, who helped sell Touching Hearts raffle tickets. Last of all, thank you to those who supported the Touching Hearts 50/50 fundraising raffle.”
For information about the education programs with The Right Turn or Capital Area Networking, call 773-4755.
To learn more about The Right Turn’s educational opportunities or how they can support these programs, call The Right Turn at 605-773-4755.
