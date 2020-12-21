Active COVID-19 cases among South Dakota’s K-12 schools and higher education institutions continue to drop despite concerns that holiday gatherings could increase cases.
In the Pierre School District, active cases are slowly dropping. This week, the district is reporting nine active cases, seven among students and two among staff. This is a slight decrease from last week’s 13 cases that were among 12 students and one staff member — the student case count has gone down since then, but there are now more staff members with COVID.
The current case distribution is:
Buchanan Elementary — one student
Kennedy Elementary — one staff member
Georgia Morse Middle — three students, one staff member
T.F. Riggs High — three students
Within all the state’s K-12 schools, only 340 new infections were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health from Dec. 13-19, which is 165 fewer than last week. The new infections have been steadily trending downward, and the last week the state’s K-12 schools reported fewer than 400 new infections was the week of Sept. 13-19. There are now 9,153 total cases in K-12 schools; 6,810 of which are among students and 2,343 among staff. Only 528 of these are active infections, 174 fewer than last week. There are more schools with no active COVID cases; 674 compared to last week’s 621.
Among the state’s higher education institutions, cases continue to decrease as schools begin to send students home for winter break. From Dec. 13-19, only 50 new cases were reported to the department of health, 21 less than last week. There haven’t been this few new cases among colleges in the state since the first week the health department began reporting COVID numbers in schools on August 9 (27 cases were reported that week).
There are 3,130 total cases within South Dakota’s colleges, universities, and technical schools; 2,703 among students and 427 among staff. Of those, 94 are active infections, which is down 210 from last week. Most schools still have one or more active cases: two have one or two and 11 have three or more.
