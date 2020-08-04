Movie star Tom Berenger acted in a few World War II scenes in Pierre on Tuesday and then headed west. He's expected in Sturgis on Wednesday where, as usual, he will be part of the 80th anniversary Motorcycle Rally expected to draw 250,000 or more.
Berenger, famous for his iconic roles in movies including "The Big Chill," "Platoon" and "Major League," has been a leader in the "Legends Ride" during the Rally. It's charitable event put on by the Buffalo Chip, the giant concert venue and campground a couple miles outside of Sturgis.
While the city of Sturgis canceled most of its major events for the Rally this year because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buffalo Chip is advertising many concerts, headlined by Reverend Horton Heat, Molly Hatchet and 38 Special.
Berenger filmed for a couple days in Pierre this week in a independent movie about the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, "Winter War," that's directed by Pierre native Luke Schuetzle.
"Tom has been a big part of the Legends Ride for a half-dozen years and we are delighted that he will be here again this year," Marilyn Stemp told the Capital Journal on Tuesday. Stemp is special assistant to Rod Woodruff, owner of the Buffalo Chip.
"We expect Tom and his wife Laura to arrive here tomorrow," Stemp said on Tuesday. "Laura actually taught Tom to ride a motorcycle."
Berenger is the road captain of the Legends Ride on Monday, Aug. 10, from Deadwood to Sturgis that raises money for the Special Olympics and the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame.
Berenger will be speaking at the Legends Ride dinner in the Franklin Hotel in Deadwood Monday morning, Aug. 10, Stemp said.
Earlier this year, Berenger posted a promotion for the Buffalo Chip and its owner Rod Woodruff on the Buffalo Chip's Facebook page:
"Hey there, Tom Berenger here. Have you heard? Well, my friend Rod Woodruff at the Buffalo Chip let me know that Sturgis 2020, the 80th anniversary, is ON! I don't know about you, but I'm packin' her up here. I hope to see ya out there. God bless America. And God bless the Buffalo Chip."
(Capital Journal reporter Del Bartels contributed to this article.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.