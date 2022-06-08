Jessica Lewis and incumbent Joan Adam each won a seat on the Pierre School District Board of Education during the primary election on Tuesday.
Adam’s seat and Board Member Cari Leidholt’s seat were up for election. Leidholt did not seek reelection.
Bree Oatman and Sandra Douvier also ran in the election.
Adam received 2,822 votes, Lewis received 1,933, Oatman received 1,382 and Douvier received 830.
Adam has served on the school board for four years. She filled a vacancy on the board for one year and then was elected in 2019 in an uncontested race to a three-year term.
Speaking with the Capital Journal prior to the election, Adam emphasized her focus on school security and ensuring district staff have competitive pay and benefits.
She cited recent pay raises and the need to continue keeping wages and benefits competitive going forward.
“I’m very pleased and I appreciate the confidence that the voters have in my ability to continue to serve, both the community and the school district by continuing to serve as a member of the school board,” Adam said.
Adam said she looks forward to continuing the work of the last four years.
“I’m really looking forward to continuing to work with the administrative team of the district and continuing to support and develop a strong school district. And really prepare our students, not only for success while they’re enrolled in the Pierre School District, but also to prepare them for whatever lies ahead of them,” she said.
Lewis previously stated she wants to look at upgrading district facilities and ways to retain staff as the Pierre community continues to grow.
“I really want to thank all the community members who voted for me. I appreciate the support and I look forward to serving the school district and doing my best for our children, educators and administration,” she said.
Lewis is excited for the future growth of the district.
“I think the school board, right now, has a really good team on it and they’ve accomplished a lot of great things. I just really look forward to the future accomplishments that are going to take place,” she said.
Overall, she said the campaign went smoothly and thanked family and friends for supporting her.
Oatman said she’s disappointed she did not win, but that she’s going to continue educating youth in her capacity at the South Dakota Discovery Center.
“I didn’t win but I think Joan and Jess will do a great job serving the community on the board and I will continue to do the work I do — building capacity for STEM education and supporting public schools. I do that every day at my job and I’ll keep volunteering in the community in different ways and showing up for my kids,” Oatman said.
Douvier said she appreciated the opportunity to connect with the community during her campaign.
“I’m reflecting on it. It felt like a basketball game or sporting event coming out of it. You can only do what you can do. I put it in God’s hands. I felt good about it. I worked hard. My big takeaway is I met a lot of great people in this community, I made some good friends. Overall, I’m pleased with the results,” she said.
School board seats are non-partisan and those elected serve three-year terms.
