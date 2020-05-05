South Dakota Department of Agriculture Secretary Kim Vanneman publicly announced her retirement on Tuesday, May 5, in a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem, who made the announcement during her regular COVID-19 news conference.
The interim secretary will be Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden, Noem said.
“Kim and I have worked together on agriculture policy for almost 20 years, and she is a dear friend to me and to South Dakota agriculture,” Noem said. “Her service has been invaluable for today’s farmers and ranchers, the next generation to follow them, and the state of South Dakota as a whole. While her title will change, she will continue to be a valuable adviser and advocate to me on behalf of South Dakota farmers and ranchers.”
Noem said Vanneman always strove to make sure the next generation would be able to use, work and provide for the land.
“I want to thank Governor Noem for the opportunity to serve as South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture,” Vanneman said. “It has been an honor to work with the producers and agricultural organizations promoting, protecting, and preserving South Dakota agriculture. The remote work model the past several weeks has made me aware of what I am missing out on with my family and operating our family farm. It’s spring—a time of new beginnings. It is time for me to spend more time home with family and focus on our 111-year-old family farm.”
Vanneman’s last day will be Friday, May 8.
“Lt. Governor Rhoden has been instrumental in helping South Dakota’s producers handle the fallout from the Smithfield (Foods) situation,” Noem said. “He’s well-prepared to step into this role. I know he’ll serve as the strong leader our agriculture industry needs right now.”
Rhoden said he had some big shoes to fill, but because his life has always been about agriculture, he appreciates the opportunity to advocate for the state’s premier industry.
“My immediate focus will be helping our state’s ag industry turn the corner, following this pandemic,” Rhoden said.
One issue he also plans to work on is getting South Dakota-inspected beef to be sold across state lines, he said. This may occur through presidential proclamation or federal legislation.
Both Noem and Rhoden believe the state’s level of inspection surpasses the federal level of inspection for beef, they said. Rhoden believes the beef from South Dakota can stand up to any beef, from anywhere, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.