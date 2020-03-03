Move your clocks one hour ahead Saturday night, March 7. Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. local time Sunday morning. That means advancing clocks ahead one hour.
Paul Merriman, South Dakota State Fire Marshal, says this is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms.
“Nationally, three of every five home fire deaths result from fires in homes that either had no working smoke alarms or none at all,” said Merriman. “The United States Fire Administration says the chances of dying in a home fire can be cut in half in homes that have working smoke alarms.”
Also, replace the batteries in carbon monoxide alarms. Because carbon monoxide is impossible to see, taste or smell the toxic fumes, Merriman says CO can kill before people are aware that it is in their home.
Residents can check their smoke or carbon monoxide alarms by pushing the test button on the alarm. If the alarm doesn’t sound, the batteries should be replaced.
“Testing those alarms is a very easy thing to do,” he says. “By making sure the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working in your home, you could protect your family from a tragic incident.”
Other fire safety tips include:
For maximum protection, install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home.
Smoke alarms lose sensitivity over time and should be replaced periodically. They are usually good for about 10 years.
Make sure your family has an emergency exit plan in case there is a fire in the home.
Overnight guests should know the home’s exit routes before going to bed.
