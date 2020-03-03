Advanced Ag Products (AAP), Canton, is a company specializing in animal feed ingredients and supplements for livestock, aquaculture, pets and companion animals. It was recently approved for a $787,500 REDI (Revolving Economic Development & Initiative) Fund loan.
According to Natalie Likness, Governor’s Office of Economic Development, the money was approved by the Board of Economic Development. The grant helped the company with buying a building.
“Our livestock industry is only as productive as the health of our herd,” said Steve Westra, commissioner Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED). “The team of AAP has developed unique manufacturing technologies that benefits the overall health and performance of animals and aquaculture. We’re proud to have this company in South Dakota and I look forward to seeing its continued success.”
Kevin Van Beek, chairman of AAP, is a cattle farmer based in Hudson. For more than 15 years, Van Beek has studied and researched the benefits and uses of essential oils and natural extracts in animal feed. He found through years of testing and development that a combination of natural extracts and essential oils can positively influence the animal’s GI tract keeping animals healthy and productive.
With the help of the animal industry, Van Beek has developed a unique manufacturing process for delivering natural extracts and essential oils that enter the animal’s GI tract.
The company bought an existing 37,650 square-foot facility on five-plus acres in Canton.The facility that is being renovated to manufacture animal feeds and supplements. Van Beek said that over the next several years, it is projected that this expansion will create approximately 15 jobs. For more information, visit byoreg.com. For more information about GOED’s REDI Fund program and other financing programs available, go to GOED’s website, sdreadytowork.com.
