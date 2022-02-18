It’s not an easy topic to discuss, but Gettysburg resident Mary Beth Holzwarth who makes a daily roundtrip to Pierre for work, found addressing and ending child sexual assault begins with increasing conversations.
“The big key thing here is having so many just good conversations with your kiddos that you’re also intuned with them, but also they feel comfortable coming forward and talking with you about things,” Holzwarth said.
She found having regular conversations with children is essential because, unlike a broken leg, sexual abuse doesn’t always come with a definitive sign to raise red flags.
“That’s a tough one because so many things that could be presented as symptoms of child sexual assault could be symptoms of something else,” Holzwarth said. “For example, you could have a kiddo who was completely potty trained for several years and all of a sudden start wetting their beds. Now, that can be a symptom of something else or a regular trauma response. Heck, it could be a trauma response to COVID and having to go back to online schooling. But it could also be a potential issue that says, ‘Hey, someone is inappropriately touching this child.’”
And Holzwarth isn’t just an advocate. She also experienced it first-hand when a former in-law abused two of her children.
“When my kids were abused, we think the oldest kid was within a two-week timeframe, and then the youngest kiddo was within two days,” Holzwarth said. “So, looking back, can I find things that maybe were different — maybe. My oldest kid probably wasn’t playing (their) saxophone as much or wasn’t playing games as often. And maybe my second kiddo wasn’t singing around the house as much. But it was that subtle.”
Holzwarth credited an established comfort level where her kids could talk to her about anything without getting angry for them coming forward about the abuse.
Abuse statistics
Holzwarth became involved with the Jolene’s Law Task Force that studied the child abuse impact and prevalence statewide. The task force met for three years, beginning in 2014, and received its name from child sex abuse victim Jolene Loetscher who was a member.
The state-sponsored Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment based at the University of South Dakota followed in 2017 to develop a sustainable solution to reduce child sexual abuse and maltreatment statewide. Holzwarth is part of the center’s advisory board.
The center’s director and Pierre native, Carrie Sanderson, said it’s challenging to quantify child abuse’s prevalence in South Dakota due to data reporting from different agencies without enough integration.
The South Dakota Department of Health’s “Sexual Violence in South Dakota 2019 Data Report” from March 2021 found that the rape rate in South Dakota has steadily increased since the 1960s and was higher than the national rate since 1992. The report also found South Dakota’s rape rate in 2019 was the third highest nationwide at 72.6 per 100,000 people. The Health Department reported rape victims younger than 18 from 2015 to 2019 accounted for 42.2 percent of the period’s cases.
The center’s 2021 Annual Report found the REACH Team in Watertown provided services to 102 victims in 2021, with 88 instances of sexual abuse. The REACH Team implements a best practice response to investigate child maltreatment concerns.
Sanderson said South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Department of Social Services and other organizations also report numbers, but they might break the numbers down according to different factors like perpetrators.
She noted the different reporting shows why it’s hard to capture the information in one statement or data set. Sanderson said there is a need to integrate the data better.
“We have multiple sets of different data collection that are using different timeframes for collecting the data,” she said. “They’re using different definitions for collecting the information. And the information isn’t shared amongst themselves.”
Sanderson said better data integration would provide a more holistic approach to understanding the dangers children face and improve responses.
Training, awareness
Holzwarth said she always talks to her children before sharing their abuse experiences during interviews or talks.
“I’ve continued sharing my kids’ story around the state through various platforms, especially like podcasts and presentations, to just continue that story of their courage and resilience to inspire other people,” she said. “Like this doesn’t have to be what defines the rest of your life.”
Holzwarth said their continued courage to keep sharing their story, hoping it would help others, never fails to amaze her.
The center and its partners also provide free training to organizations and those in the justice system.
Sanderson reported that more than 18,000 South Dakotans received training through the ACEs and Resiliency program established by the center and Children’s Home Society with support from the state’s health, education and social services departments. She added the Enough Child Sexual Abuse campaign also trained more than 2,500 South Dakotans.
Some of the significant components to the different trainings are providing best practices for those involved in the cases, like having various law enforcement and court personnel hear the victim’s abuse disclosure at the same time to prevent them from having to retell the story repeatedly. Another is to make sure everyone involved knows what resources are available to the victims.
Sanderson said a training session’s detail level varies depending on an attendee’s level in their profession.
The training also teaches participants how to identify grooming behavior — actions intended to build a relationship, trust and emotional connection to manipulate, exploit and abuse a victim.
“Enough Abuse campaign, if you sat through that as a participant, you would get examples of how you can intervene or respond to someone who may be exhibiting problematic sexual behaviors,” Sanderson said. “It’s truly bystander training — bystander intervention training.”
Holzwarth wants to see more people bring the free training classes to their organizations.
“As far as my involvement, I really ask that people understand that these trainings are out there,” she said. “We want to keep getting them into communities. I think of Pierre alone, I’ve already trained Missouri Shores (Domestic Violence Center) twice. These trainings are out there. Please take advantage of them.”
Having conversations
Sanderson said the center and advocates need the public to be open to the conversation that child maltreatment doesn’t have any socioeconomic boundaries or zip codes.
“It happens in all neighborhoods across our state and throughout the nation,” she said. “We need to be open to being better neighbors and creating health and prosperity for all people in our communities.”
Holzwarth said she found greater acceptance throughout South Dakota during the last four years that child abuse isn’t an issue in rural areas and that it can and does happen everywhere.
She also noted that conversations have changed on what children need to know. One aspect she noted was no longer focusing primarily on stranger danger or differentiating between a “good touch” and “bad touch.”
Instead, she said the best practice is to have kids let you know about any touch, which provides better screening while also taking the decision-making burden off children.
Holzwarth said conversations with children covering potential problematic behavior from an adult don’t need to be painful, awkward or uncomfortable.
She pointed to a word dialogue game called “What-if” as one way parents can address the topic without added anxiety for themselves or the children.
“Basically, the idea is kids love playing games and love telling you their thoughts on things,” Holzwarth said.
She said during road trips, it could be as simple as posing a what-if scenario and letting a child respond to what they would do. Holzwarth said it offers an opportunity to hear their response and provide feedback without being in an intimidating environment.
“You can get so much insight and give so much insight to your kiddos just by having those fun little conversations,” she said. “And it could be something silly too, you know, you don’t want it serious all the time. Sometimes I’ll be like, ‘What if we go to dinner at grandma’s house and she makes your least favorite meal? What are you going to do?’”
Another aspect Holzwarth hopes people remember is to listen when children speak up and be there for them.
“If a disclosure happens, stay calm, don’t ask for details, tell them you believe in them and then get help, you know, professional help,” she said. “We need to remember that the abuse doesn’t end the day that it ends. That there’s long-standing effects for the rest of a victim’s life. But that it is still possible to have a very good life after child sexual assault.”
