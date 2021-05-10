Hillsview Golf Course is open for the 2021 season, and business is already outpacing last year’s numbers.
“So far, we’re about 800 rounds recorded ahead of last year’s pace and we’ll just kind of see how that progresses throughout the season,” Manager and Golf Pro Carin Doyle-Hayn said.
That number is certainly good news for the course. Amid the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 season saw Hillsview’s number of rounds played increased from 2019. However, Doyle-Hayn said there is another reason at play there.
“I think it was probably more weather-driven than anything,” Doyle-Hayn said of the 2020 season’s uptick in rounds.
Despite that uptick, all was not necessarily rosy amid the pandemic. Revenue from the course to the City of Pierre was “good” in 2020, but with a closed clubhouse, Doyle-Hayn suffered the loss of concession and merchandise sales.
“I’m an independent contractor that owns the concession there, I own the pro shop concession as far as the merchandise, I struggled as a small business owner,” Doyle-Hayn said. “We didn’t have access inside and some of our things were down. But that’s just kind of like any other business owner during the pandemic struggled.
Bryan Tipton serves as Hillsview’s CGCS-certified superintendent. This year represents his fifth season with the course and his most challenging spring to date, he said.
“It’s not bad to be dry, but to be dry and cold at the same time, that’s hard to deal with,” Tipton said. “Essentially, the irrigation is providing all the moisture to the course right now because we’ve only had a few light rains. I think our most substantial one was eighty-five hundredths (of an inch) and that was a couple weeks ago.”
Having to water in the winter, as he did this past winter, presents Tipton the challenge of getting water to all 18 greens with “only so much daylight” specifically on days above freezing temperatures.
“Moisture just conducts heat faster, so the more moisture you have out there, the faster things green up,” Tipton said. “Most people think it’s the opposite, the water cools it down, but it actually conducts heat faster.”
But there are worse things than having to water the course, Tipton said: “It’s easier to put water on than it is to take it off.”
Doyle-Hayn echoed that, remarking on the course’s condition after the Missouri River flood of 2011.
“Ten years removed from that flood, finally, the fact that we have such a great product for the people of this part of the country is exciting and I hope people come out and see us,” Doyle-Hayn said. She credited Hillsview players for their patience among the 2020 season’s COVID-related restrictions.
“The last year with the pandemic has been a struggle for everybody in all walks of life,” Doyle-Hayn said. “And we were pleased with the way that our patrons respected what we had to do to provide a safe environment for them to play.”
