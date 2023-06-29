Both Hupp boys have officially been discharged from the hospital, according to an update from their parents, Kelsey and Trevor.
"We have a long journey ahead to ensure the boys continue to heal and grow, but we’re incredibly grateful to know that they are both recovering and returning to their fun, goofy selves," Kelsey wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.
The South Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the May 25 house explosion that killed a baby and her grandparents and left 5-year-old Miles and 3-year-old Royce Hupp with severe burn injuries.
The sheriff said 6-month-old Harper Hupp and her grandmother, LaDonna Hupp, 61, died at the scene. William Hupp, 66, died at a hospital.
"We will be returning to Pierre-Fort Pierre in the coming days. We aren’t sure what home looks like, and we have a lot of processing and organizing ahead of us, but we’re looking forward to finding our new normal," Kelsey wrote.
"During this time of transition, we appreciate your thoughts and prayers more than you know. We have felt so wrapped in love this last month or so, and we can’t say thank you enough. That being said, we ask that you give us time to process and plan upon returning home. Finding our new normal will be tough, and we’re already exhausted," she said.
"Please be patient with us. We can’t wait to see and hear from you all, but we need time as a family to adjust before we can even think about visitors. Thanks so much for understanding and for your overwhelming support throughout this journey. We will never be able to say thanks enough."
In the meantime, folks can still enjoy a Hupp family tradition by attending the Fort Pierre rodeo Tuesday and Wednesday night.
