Hupp family

Royce Hupp celebrates with his parents, Trevor and Kelsey, after being officially discharged from the hospital. The future Jackrabbit's brother, Myles, was released a couple weeks prior.

Both Hupp boys have officially been discharged from the hospital, according to an update from their parents, Kelsey and Trevor. 

"We have a long journey ahead to ensure the boys continue to heal and grow, but we’re incredibly grateful to know that they are both recovering and returning to their fun, goofy selves," Kelsey wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon. 

